Francesca’s, Davanti Enoteca In Little Italy Permanently Close

LITTLE ITALY — After two decades on Taylor Street, Francesca Restaurant Group closed two restaurants in Little Italy amid the pandemic.

Over the weekend, Francecsa’s on Taylor, 1400 W. Taylor St., and Davanti Enoteca, 1359 W. Taylor St., permanently closed, said Meghan Parra, director of marketing for Francesca’s Restaurant Group.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were temporarily closed. But we had to make the unfortunate decision to close the two Italian restaurants permanently,” Parra said.

The pandemic played a role in the decision, Parra said.

Scott Harris opened Mia Francesca in Lakeview in 1992. Over the last 28 years, Francesca’s Restaurant Group expanded to six chains across 27 locations and three states, according to the company website.

Francesca’s on Taylor Street opened 24 years ago, and Davanti Enoteca opened in 2010, Parra said.

After the pandemic hit, the restaurant group shifted its resources away from those spots to other city locations, Parra said.

Across the city, a number of businesses have permanently closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Other restaurants have shifted to curbside orders or patio dining, including some of the eateries from Francesca’s Restaurant Group, Parra said.

“We do have other locations in the city, and at this time those restaurants are operating curbside and patio seating,” Parra said. “We do not anticipate anything to change with those restaurants. They are all doing well.”

Parra thanked neighbors and loyal customers who supported the restaurants over the years.

“We are so grateful for the support … and we will miss serving the Little Italy community,” Parra said.

