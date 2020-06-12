Food And Masks To Be Given Away In Rosemoor Parking Lot Friday

ROSEMOOR — Food and face coverings will be handed out Friday in the city’s Rosemoor neighborhood as part of a partnership to bring resources to a community hurt by looting and subsequent store closures.

Supplies can be picked up in the parking lot at 209 E. 103rd Street, across from the Metropolitan Family Services office. Food boxes and face masks will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Friday.

A drive-thru area will be available, but walk-ups are also allowed.

“We saw a need to make this happen because we saw a need in the community,” said Audrena Spence, executive director at the Metropolitan Family Services Calumet location. “I think what really pushed us to move quickly was the incident that happened a few weeks ago where the stores are now boarded up in the community and now there’s a later access issue to food.”

This food distribution is a partnership between the Metropolitan Family Services, 9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale and the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

The lack of access to fresh food had been a pressing issue even before the pandemic and looting occurred, according to Greg Trotter, Senior Director of Public Relations and Content for the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

“We know that Black and Brown communities on the South and West sides have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” said Trotter. “Even before then they were disproportionately affected by food insecurity, and this is intended to help expand access to food during a really difficult time.”

There will be 500 boxes of produce and 500 boxes of non-perishable food including rice, beans, pasta and canned fruit available Friday, Trotter said.

More than 1,000 mask, donated by Advocate Aurora Health will also be available.

“The goal is to be able to accommodate the family,” said Spence. “What better way to help people than with helping them with food and keeping them safe.”

