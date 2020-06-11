Here’s How To Support Black-Owned Businesses In Uptown, Edgewater And Rogers Park

Updated: July 7
ROGERS PARK — It can be easy to think a small business community represents the diversity of the people living in the neighborhood.
That’s not always true — but it could be if neighbors actively work to support minority-owned businesses, said Terry Gant, owner of Third Coast Comics in Rogers Park.
“When you don’t have times like these, you think you’re supporting business who look like you,” Gant said. “Now, in this time, people are seeking us out.”
Nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have spurred people to find ways to dismantle systemic racism in the country. One of the small ways to help, advocates say, is to help support Black-owned businesses.
Uptown United and the Rogers Park Business Alliance have shared lists of Black-owned businesses in their neighborhoods, making it easier for residents to recognize and support the establishments.
It is helpful that neighbors are seeking out Black-owned businesses during these times, Gant said. But the practice should be incorporated into everyday life in order to have the maximum impact.
“If you don’t consider how to support local, minority-owned businesses, you’re going to only find [national retail] chains,” he said.
Here’s a list of Black-owned businesses in Rogers Park, Edgewater and Uptown, provided by the local chambers of commerce. The list may not be comprehensive. If you see one we’re missing, please email joe@blockclubchi.org.
Uptown
Restaurants:
- B&Q Afro Root Cuisine, 4701 N. Kenmore Ave
- Demera Ethiopian Restaurant, 4801 N. Broadway
- Iyanze, 4623 N. Broadway
- Diamond’s Homestyle Cooking
- Grace African Restaurant, 4409 N. Broadway
- Salem Market Restaurant, 4543 N. Broadway
- Tesfa Ethiopian Cuisine, 1023 W. Wilson Ave.
- The Mukase, 1363 W. Wilson Ave.
- Urban Grill Chicago, 1132 W. Wilson Ave.
- Osas African Restaurant, 1027 W. Wilson Ave.
- Selam Market and Restaurant, 4543 N. Broadway
Services/Resources:
- Aflac and LegalShield Associate Gloria Reeves
- Michael Drayton Farmer’s Insurance
- RecBooks 365 Accounting Services
- Taj Development
- Seeds of Joy Daycare, 850 W. Eastwood Ave.
- Desire to Aspire Mentoring Program
- Holsten Human Capital Development, 1034 W. Montrose Ave.
- M.A.D.E. Foundation
- Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark St.
- Haitian American Museum of Chicago, 4654 N. Racine Ave.
- Kuumba Lynx, 4501 N. Clarendon Ave.
- Legend Media Group Inc., 4554 N Broadway
Beauty/Retail:
- Afrikiko Hair and Fashion Boutique, 4659 N. Broadway
- Kenny Mac’s Barbershop, 1016 W. Leland Ave.
- Beauty Island, 4433 N. Broadway
- Bodi Shak, 4704 N. Broadway
- Mind Body Defense, 4143 N. Broadway
- African Wonderland Imports, 4423 N. Broadway
- Nearly New Bike Shop, 4075 N. Broadway
- Bobby Dixon Barbershop, 4543 N. Broadway
Edgewater
Restaurants
- Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen, 1217 W. Devon Ave.
- Awash Ethioian Restaurant, 6324 N. Broadway
- Black Cat Kitchen (pop-up meal delivery), 6237 N. Clark St.
- Dynamic African Restaurant, 1127 W. Thorndale Ave.
- Ethiopian Diamond, 6120 N. Broadway
- Ethio Mart, 1063 W. Granville Ave.
- Kukulu Market, 6135 N. Broadway
- Old World Market, 5129 N. Broadway
- Ras Dashen, 5846 N. Broadway
- Vee Vee’s African Restaurant, 6232 N. Broadway
- Bettie Lou’s, 5633 N. Ashland Ave.
Retail Services
- African Safari Imports, 1140 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.
- Diana’s Daycare, 5961 N. Clark St.
- Elegance Beauty Salon, 1049 W. Granville Ave.
- Joel Hall Dancers & Center, 5965 N. Clark St.
- Kyoto Black Coffee, 1445 W. Devon Ave.
- Orlando Salon, 5125 N. Broadway
- SOUNDOFF Design, 1055 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.
- TK Photography, 6241 N. Clark St.
- Powered By Movement CrossFit, 5757 N. Ridge Ave.
Rogers Park
Restaurants/Catering
- Babito’s Bites
- Urban Tables, 6958 N. Clark St.
- Badou Senegalese Cuisine, 2049 W. Howard St.
- Caribbean American Baking Co., 1539 W. Howard St.
- Denden Eritrean Restaurant, 6635 N. Clark St.
- Good To Go Jamaican Jerk, 711 W. Howard St.
- I’m Soul Hungry, 2043 W. Howard St.
- K I African Restaurant, 7137 N. Clark St.
- Kizin Creole, 2311 W. Howard St.
- Redz Belizean, 7605 N. Paulina St.
- Safari Lounge & Ethiopian Cuisine, 7124 N. Clark St.
- The Common Cup, 1501 W. Morse Ave.
- Yamon Jerk Grill, 1636 W. Howard St.
- Harold’s, 337 W. Howard St.
Retail:
- Creme de la Creme Resale, 1352 W. Devon Ave.
- I M Beauty Supply 1609 W. Howard St.
- Lady B. Boutique, 1547 N. Howard St.
- Lakeside Treasures, 1520 W. Jarvis Ave.
- M Dramain, 1424 W. Morse Ave.
- Third Coast Comics, 6443 N. Sheridan Rd.
- Unan Imports, 6971 N Sheridan Rd.
- Tee Mart Decorated Apparel, 1445 W. Morse Ave.
Services/Resources:
- Black Pearl Hair Salon, 7123 N. Ridge Blvd.
- Caribbean Cuts Barber Shop, 6904 N. Glenwood Ave.
- Chicago Upholstery & Drapery Co., 7101 N. Ridge Blvd.
- Circles & Ciphers, 1545 W. Morse Ave.
- Emmah’s African Hair Braiding, 1440 W. Morse Ave.
- Farafinnah Hair Braiding, 1911 W. Howard St.
- Flowers Beauty Salon and Boutique, 1949 W. Howard St.
- Hairz R Us, 2039 W. Howard St.
- Hip Circle Empowerment Center, 727 W. Howard St.
- Mado African Hair Braiding Salon, 7112 N. Clark St.
- Ridge Dental Center, 7131 N. Ridge Blvd.
- Uprising Beauty Salon & Barber Shop, 7607 N. Paulina St.
- Urban Sound Studio
- Insurance Brokers Inc., owner Herbert Witter, 7547 N. Rogers Ave.
- Spencer Johnson Films
- Tax Master USA
