Here’s How To Support Black-Owned Businesses In Uptown, Edgewater And Rogers Park

ROGERS PARK — It can be easy to think a small business community represents the diversity of the people living in the neighborhood.

That’s not always true — but it could be if neighbors actively work to support minority-owned businesses, said Terry Gant, owner of Third Coast Comics in Rogers Park.

“When you don’t have times like these, you think you’re supporting business who look like you,” Gant said. “Now, in this time, people are seeking us out.”

Nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have spurred people to find ways to dismantle systemic racism in the country. One of the small ways to help, advocates say, is to help support Black-owned businesses.

Uptown United and the Rogers Park Business Alliance have shared lists of Black-owned businesses in their neighborhoods, making it easier for residents to recognize and support the establishments.

It is helpful that neighbors are seeking out Black-owned businesses during these times, Gant said. But the practice should be incorporated into everyday life in order to have the maximum impact.

“If you don’t consider how to support local, minority-owned businesses, you’re going to only find [national retail] chains,” he said.

Here’s a list of Black-owned businesses in Rogers Park, Edgewater and Uptown, provided by the local chambers of commerce. The list may not be comprehensive. If you see one we’re missing, please email joe@blockclubchi.org.

Uptown

Restaurants:

B&Q Afro Root Cuisine, 4701 N. Kenmore Ave

Demera Ethiopian Restaurant, 4801 N. Broadway

Iyanze, 4623 N. Broadway

Diamond’s Homestyle Cooking

Grace African Restaurant, 4409 N. Broadway

Salem Market Restaurant, 4543 N. Broadway

Tesfa Ethiopian Cuisine, 1023 W. Wilson Ave.

The Mukase, 1363 W. Wilson Ave.

Urban Grill Chicago, 1132 W. Wilson Ave.

Osas African Restaurant, 1027 W. Wilson Ave.

Selam Market and Restaurant, 4543 N. Broadway

Services/Resources:

Aflac and LegalShield Associate Gloria Reeves

Michael Drayton Farmer’s Insurance

RecBooks 365 Accounting Services

Taj Development

Seeds of Joy Daycare, 850 W. Eastwood Ave.

Desire to Aspire Mentoring Program

Holsten Human Capital Development, 1034 W. Montrose Ave.

M.A.D.E. Foundation

Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark St.

Haitian American Museum of Chicago, 4654 N. Racine Ave.

Kuumba Lynx, 4501 N. Clarendon Ave.

Legend Media Group Inc., 4554 N Broadway

Beauty/Retail:

Afrikiko Hair and Fashion Boutique, 4659 N. Broadway

Kenny Mac’s Barbershop, 1016 W. Leland Ave.

Beauty Island, 4433 N. Broadway

Bodi Shak, 4704 N. Broadway

Mind Body Defense, 4143 N. Broadway

African Wonderland Imports, 4423 N. Broadway

Nearly New Bike Shop, 4075 N. Broadway

Bobby Dixon Barbershop, 4543 N. Broadway

Edgewater

Restaurants

Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen, 1217 W. Devon Ave.

Awash Ethioian Restaurant, 6324 N. Broadway

Black Cat Kitchen (pop-up meal delivery), 6237 N. Clark St.

Dynamic African Restaurant, 1127 W. Thorndale Ave.

Ethiopian Diamond, 6120 N. Broadway

Ethio Mart, 1063 W. Granville Ave.

Kukulu Market, 6135 N. Broadway

Old World Market, 5129 N. Broadway

Ras Dashen, 5846 N. Broadway

Vee Vee’s African Restaurant, 6232 N. Broadway

Bettie Lou’s, 5633 N. Ashland Ave.

Retail Services

African Safari Imports, 1140 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

Diana’s Daycare, 5961 N. Clark St.

Elegance Beauty Salon, 1049 W. Granville Ave.

Joel Hall Dancers & Center, 5965 N. Clark St.

Kyoto Black Coffee, 1445 W. Devon Ave.

Orlando Salon, 5125 N. Broadway

SOUNDOFF Design, 1055 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

TK Photography, 6241 N. Clark St.

Powered By Movement CrossFit, 5757 N. Ridge Ave.

Rogers Park

Restaurants/Catering

Babito’s Bites

Urban Tables, 6958 N. Clark St.

Badou Senegalese Cuisine, 2049 W. Howard St.

Caribbean American Baking Co., 1539 W. Howard St.

Denden Eritrean Restaurant, 6635 N. Clark St.

Good To Go Jamaican Jerk, 711 W. Howard St.

I’m Soul Hungry, 2043 W. Howard St.

K I African Restaurant, 7137 N. Clark St.

Kizin Creole, 2311 W. Howard St.

Redz Belizean, 7605 N. Paulina St.

Safari Lounge & Ethiopian Cuisine, 7124 N. Clark St.

The Common Cup, 1501 W. Morse Ave.

Yamon Jerk Grill, 1636 W. Howard St.

Harold’s, 337 W. Howard St.

Retail:

Creme de la Creme Resale, 1352 W. Devon Ave.

I M Beauty Supply 1609 W. Howard St.

Lady B. Boutique, 1547 N. Howard St.

Lakeside Treasures, 1520 W. Jarvis Ave.

M Dramain, 1424 W. Morse Ave.

Third Coast Comics, 6443 N. Sheridan Rd.

Unan Imports, 6971 N Sheridan Rd.

Tee Mart Decorated Apparel, 1445 W. Morse Ave.

Services/Resources:

Black Pearl Hair Salon, 7123 N. Ridge Blvd.

Caribbean Cuts Barber Shop, 6904 N. Glenwood Ave.

Chicago Upholstery & Drapery Co., 7101 N. Ridge Blvd.

Circles & Ciphers, 1545 W. Morse Ave.

Emmah’s African Hair Braiding, 1440 W. Morse Ave.

Farafinnah Hair Braiding, 1911 W. Howard St.

Flowers Beauty Salon and Boutique, 1949 W. Howard St.

Hairz R Us, 2039 W. Howard St.

Hip Circle Empowerment Center, 727 W. Howard St.

Mado African Hair Braiding Salon, 7112 N. Clark St.

Ridge Dental Center, 7131 N. Ridge Blvd.

Uprising Beauty Salon & Barber Shop, 7607 N. Paulina St.

Urban Sound Studio

Insurance Brokers Inc., owner Herbert Witter, 7547 N. Rogers Ave.

Spencer Johnson Films

Tax Master USA

