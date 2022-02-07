Shop More Than 60 Vendors While You Drink At Logan Square ‘I Heart Indie Makers’ Market And Bar Crawl

LOGAN SQUARE — A traveling indie craft fair and bar crawl is coming to Logan Square this weekend.

More than 60 makers are slated to sell their wares at the I Heart Indie Makers event, set for 3-8 p.m. Saturday.

The market will be spread out between Revolution Brewing’s brewpub at 2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Pilot Project Brewing at 2140 N. Milwaukee Ave. and more bars that have yet to be announced, according to the fair’s website.

Shoppers can expect to find an array of handmade goods at the market, from jewelry and home decor to art prints and soap.

I Heart Indie Makers puts on markets across the country and connects independent artists with other markets, according to its website.

To apply to be a vendor at the Logan Square market, go here.

