Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Shop More Than 60 Vendors While You Drink At Logan Square ‘I Heart Indie Makers’ Market And Bar Crawl

The market, set for 3-8 p.m. Saturday, will be spread out between Revolution Brewing's brewpub, Pilot Project Brewing and more bars that have yet to be announced.

Mina Bloom
8:21 AM CST on Feb 7, 2022
Revolution Brewing's brewpub at 2323 N. Milwaukee Ave.
LOGAN SQUARE — A traveling indie craft fair and bar crawl is coming to Logan Square this weekend.

More than 60 makers are slated to sell their wares at the I Heart Indie Makers event, set for 3-8 p.m. Saturday.

The market will be spread out between Revolution Brewing’s brewpub at 2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Pilot Project Brewing at 2140 N. Milwaukee Ave. and more bars that have yet to be announced, according to the fair’s website.

Shoppers can expect to find an array of handmade goods at the market, from jewelry and home decor to art prints and soap.

I Heart Indie Makers puts on markets across the country and connects independent artists with other markets, according to its website.

To apply to be a vendor at the Logan Square market, go here.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago's neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

