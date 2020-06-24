Moms In Need Can Get Free Baby Supplies During Weekend Giveaways. Here’s How

CHICAGO —The Chicago Women’s Caucus is giving away supplies to moms and caregivers this weekend to help during the coronavirus crisis.

Twenty members of City Council are participating in the giveaways, which help families who have been unable to access supplies during the pandemic. They have partnered with Restored Hope, a non-profit that supports women and girls in Chicago.

People in need will be able to go to spots around the city to pick up supplies — including diapers and tampons — over the weekend.

Families in need of a care package can simply show up to get one or can request one online or by texting 312-869-9793.

A full list of pickup locations can be found here.

The group is also looking for people to donate supplies like baby formula, diapers, wipes, sanitary napkins and tampons so they can be given out. Supplies for the care packages can be donated 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Honey Butter Fried Chicken, 3361 N. Elston Ave. Monetary donations can be made to Restored Hope.

Here’s the schedule for the giveaways:

South Side pickup locations:

34th Ward Office, 507 W. 111th St.: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday

16th Ward Office, 5411 S. Ashland Ave.: 1-3 p.m. on Monday

6th Ward Chicago Service Office, 700 E. 79th St.: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday

Dollar Tree Parking Lot, 209 E. 103rd St.: 10 a.m.-noon Friday

Centro Comunitario Juan Diego, 8812 S. Commercial Ave.: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday

Miles Square, 7037 S. Stony Island Ave.: 8 a.m.-noon Friday-Saturday

Second Federal Self-Help Credit Union parking lot, 2510 S. Pulaski Road: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

West Side pickup locations:

37th Ward Office, 4926 W. Chicago Ave.: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Harmony Community Church, 1908 S. Millard Ave.: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

JLM Abundant Life Center, 2622 W. Jackson Blvd.: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday

Northwest Side pickup locations:

39th Ward Public Service Office, 4200 W. Lawrence Ave.: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday

33rd Ward Alderman’s Office, 3001 W. Irving Park Road: noon-2 p.m. Saturday

