Block Club Chicago is seeking a motivated and results-oriented Director of Member Services to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for growing our subscriber base by acquiring new customers and implementing strategies to retain existing subscribers. This position is ideal for a mid-career professional with a proven track record of success in customer acquisition, retention and engagement.

This role, part of Block Club’s revenue team, is uniquely positioned at the intersection of multiple departments and will involve collaborative engagement with development, strategy and editorial teams. We’re excited to consider candidates with diverse professional experience and expertise in some of the key areas outlined below, combined with an eagerness to learn — but enthusiasm for face-to-face engagement with Block Club’s readers and subscribers is a must. Please apply even if you don’t meet all of the below criteria, and use your (optional) cover letter to tell us more about why you’d be a good fit. This position reports directly to the VP of Revenue.

Responsibilities:

Subscriber Acquisition: Develop and implement strategies to attract and acquire new subscribers, including targeted marketing campaigns, promotions and partnerships to expand our subscriber base.

Subscriber Retention: Create and execute initiatives to enhance subscriber loyalty and reduce churn rates, such as personalized communications, member benefits and exclusive content offerings.

Event Management: Plan and organize events that engage current and potential subscribers, such as subscriber appreciation events, panel discussions, and community forums, to foster a sense of community and deepen subscriber connections.

Engagement Campaigns: Develop and execute engagement campaigns and initiatives to enhance subscribers’ involvement and satisfaction, including surveys, feedback mechanisms and special initiatives.

Membership Management Technology: Serve as an expert in our membership management tech platforms, utilizing their full capabilities to manage subscriber data, track engagement and automate processes for efficient subscriber management.

Data Analysis: Monitor and analyze subscriber data, including acquisition rates, retention rates, engagement metrics, and subscriber satisfaction surveys, to identify trends, insights, and opportunities for improvement.

Performance Reporting: Generate regular reports on subscriber acquisition, retention, engagement, and the overall health of the subscriber base, presenting findings to the executive team and making data-driven recommendations.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborate with the development, editorial, marketing teams, and other stakeholders, to ensure alignment of subscriber services with content offerings and marketing strategies.

Qualifications:

Proven Success: Three to five years of experience in a customer service, member services, or customer acquisition/retention role, with a demonstrated track record of successfully growing and engaging a subscriber or customer base.

Customer-Centric Approach: Deep understanding of customer needs and motivations, with a passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences and building long-term relationships.

Technical Proficiency: Experience in membership management tech platforms (we use Piano, utilizing their features and functionalities to effectively manage subscriber data, track engagement, and automate processes.

Strategic Thinking: Strong analytical and strategic thinking skills to identify trends, insights, and opportunities for subscriber growth, retention, and engagement.

Marketing Acumen: Knowledge of marketing strategies and techniques, including digital marketing, direct mail, social media, and partnerships, to drive subscriber acquisition and engagement.

Event Planning: Experience planning and executing events or campaigns to engage customers or subscribers, including logistics, budgeting, and event promotion.

Data-Driven: Proficiency in analyzing and interpreting data related to subscriber acquisition, retention, and engagement using tools such as Google Analytics or customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

Excellent Communication: Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to craft persuasive messaging, develop engaging subscriber communications, and present data-driven insights.

Adaptability: Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment, adapting to changing circumstances and priorities with a positive and proactive attitude.

Location:

This position is based in Chicago and requires the person to live in the Chicago area, though working from home is common. There is an expectation of several days of in-person work at our Downtown office to work alongside and collaborate with colleagues.

Compensation:

Salary range is $65-75,000, commensurate with experience, plus full benefits, which include:

12 weeks fully paid family leave

High quality Medical, Dental, and Vision plans at an affordable cost

Generous vacation package

Financial support and time off for career development

Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligibility

A 401(K) retirement plan

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion:

Block Club believes the diversity of our community is a fundamental strength of our region. Our mission is best fulfilled when we embrace diversity as a value and a practice. We maintain that achieving diversity requires an enduring commitment to inclusion that must find full expression in our organizational culture, values, norms and behaviors. Throughout our work, we will support diversity in all of its forms, encompassing but not limited to age, disability status, economic circumstance, ethnicity, gender, race, religion and sexual orientation. View our 2023 Staff Diversity Report here.

How To Apply

Please submit all application materials via this form. [blockclubchi.co/MemberServices]

Applications will be accepted until February 5.

About Block Club

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, reader-funded newsroom dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

Our newsroom was founded in 2018 by former DNAinfo Chicago editors and reporters after the award-winning site abruptly shuttered. We decided to call ourselves Block Club because we felt it reflected our mission: to build community through truly ground-level reporting of the city’s neighborhoods.

In just five years, Block Club has transformed from scrappy startup to one of the most-read news organizations in Chicago by being responsive to the city’s neighborhoods. Our team of 26 full-time journalists publish more than a dozen stories daily from every corner of the city and inform Chicagoans through our neighborhood newsletters, “It’s All Good” podcast and our “On The Block” TV show.

Block Club has been named Editor & Publisher’s Best News Site, LION’s Publisher of the Year, INN’s Community Champion of the Year and we are proudly home to Chicago’s 2021 Journalist of the Year.