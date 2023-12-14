Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Howard Street Brewing Company Closing This Week In Rogers Park
The microbrewery’s owner hopes to relaunch in a bigger spot with expanded food and drink offerings.
Joe covers Uptown, Edgewater and Rogers Park.
Joe is a Far South Side native who covers the Far North Side, a juxtaposition that is not lost on him. When not working at places like First Sip and Metropolis Coffee, Joe can be found shopping at Rattleback Records, hanging with his pup at Montrose Dog Beach and grabbing a burger at Moody’s Pub.
Uptown Coat Drive A Chance To Donate Clothes, Meet Migrant Neighbors
The 46th Ward office and St. Mary of the Lake are looking for neighbors to donate coats to the Saturday event.
Nature Play Space Planned For Edgewater’s Senn Park
A playground featuring scalable logs and stones is planned for the area next to Senn Park’s existing playground, down the street from Senn High School.…
Howard Street Affordable Housing Development Switches Up Plans After Missing Out On Tax Credits
ROGERS PARK — Plans to bring affordable housing to Howard Street are moving forward despite the developer missing out on the latest round of state…
You Can Get A Target Gift Card For Getting Tested For HIV, Hepatitis C Friday
TPAN, which provides services for people with HIV, is giving the $20 gift cards to encourage people to get tested on World AIDS Day.
Edgewater Apothecary Forced To Close Again After Another Flood
The family-owned DMApothecary was closed four months in its first year in business and will now miss the biggest shopping season of the year after…