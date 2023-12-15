Lincoln Park, Old Town
Goose Island Closes Clybourn Brewpub Ahead Of Its Move To Salt Shed
The brewpub will reopen next year within the entertainment complex on the Chicago River, less than a mile from its original location.
Your Reporter
Jake covers Lincoln Park and Old Town.
Jake is a neighborhood news reporter focused on community engagement and uplifting LGBTQ+ stories. When he’s not covering his neighborhoods, Jake is usually at a concert or playing cozy video games.
Uptown Coat Drive A Chance To Donate Clothes, Meet Migrant Neighbors
The 46th Ward office and St. Mary of the Lake are looking for neighbors to donate coats to the Saturday event.
Lincoln Park Neighbors Split On Sterling Bay Towers As Former Alderman Criticizes Megadeveloper
The proposed apartments are among three projects planned near Lincoln Yards as the megadevelopment stalls due to a lack of funding.
Want To Make The Irving, Damen And Lincoln Intersection Safer? Attend This Meeting
NORTH CENTER — Ald. Matt Martin (47th) is asking neighbors for help making one of North Center’s busiest intersections safer for pedestrians and cyclists. Martin’s…
33 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: A Taste Of Soul, Pilsen Brew-Ja Crawl, Yoga In The Sky And More
Usher out October with a bar crawl along 18th Street, a South Side farm fest, a Dark Hollywood tour at Oz Park and more.
Get Free School Supplies, Food And More At These 43 Back-To-School Events In Chicago
CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools students head back to class Aug. 21 — parents, hold your applause — and many community groups, churches, businesses and…