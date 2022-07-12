We’re Hiring: Social Media Editor

Block Club Chicago is hiring a Social Media Editor with impeccable news judgment, experience in social media strategy and an obsession with Chicago to help shape our audience growth strategy for years to come and oversee our social media presence.

This person will lead Block Club’s presence on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and potentially other platforms; providing coverage of breaking news and live events, conceiving and executing social plans for special projects and engaging readers.

This person will work closely with our editorial team and have the ability to identify stories based on social trends, breaking news or tips from readers on our social accounts.

Responsibilities will include

Leading Block Club’s social media presence by populating our accounts on a daily basis.

Developing and refining the voice of Block Club on all of our social channels

Building creative social content (GIFs! Memes! TikToks!)

Acting as Block Club’s eyes and ears on social platforms, alerting the newsroom to breaking news

Suggesting story ideas and partnering with reporters across the newsroom to produce stories that: Anticipate readers’ social and search needs sparked by a Block Club story or a news event. Respond to readers’ real-time social and search needs.

Developing testing strategies around images, headlines, social share texts to best amplify Block Club’s stories and engage readers

Tracking success through engagement rates, growth statistics, reader responses and other metrics.

Working with journalists in the newsroom on best social media practices, including framing pieces for specific audiences.

Coordinating advertising spends on Facebook and potentially other platforms.

Qualifications

3+ years of experience in social media or journalism

Excellent news judgment (can’t stress this enough) and headline writing skills

Knowledge of Chartbeat, Google Analytics, Twitter Analytics, Facebook Insights and others

Deep understanding of all mainstream and some emerging social channels.

A passion for Chicago news and a dedication to Block Club and its mission

Strong writing and editing skills

Location

This position is based in Chicago and requires the person to live in the Chicago area, though working from home is common. There is an expectation of several days of in-person work at our Downtown office to work alongside and collaborate with colleagues.

Benefits

This position offers full benefits, including medical, vision, dental, vacation.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Block Club believes the diversity of our community is a fundamental strength of our region. Our mission is best fulfilled when we embrace diversity as a value and a practice. We maintain that achieving diversity requires an enduring commitment to inclusion that must find full expression in our organizational culture, values, norms and behaviors. Throughout our work, we will support diversity in all of its forms, encompassing but not limited to age, disability status, economic circumstance, ethnicity, gender, race, religion and sexual orientation.

How to Apply

Send us an email explaining why you’re a good fit for this job along with your resume and links to your social media accounts or accounts you manage/have managed. Feel free to include any social campaigns you worked on, engagement projects you’ve tackled or anything else you’re proud of and would like us to see. Two references would also be helpful!

Email newsroom (at) blockclubchi (dot) org along and put “Social Media Editor” in the subject line, please!

DEADLINE TO APPLY: August 12, 2022