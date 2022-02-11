You’re Invited: Black History Is Chicago History

On Feb. 24, join Block Club for a virtual conversation with historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, activist Fred Hampton Jr. and Folded Map creator Tonika Lewis Johnson on the Black Chicagoans who made our city great.

Thanks to a Black alderman’s push to rename Lake Shore Drive, more Chicagoans than ever now know the name of Black pioneer Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, Chicago’s first permanent, non-Indigenous settler.

While the city has birthed so many incredible Black leaders since then and has so much Black heritage to explore, we want to celebrate the contributions of lesser-known figures who have had a profound impact on our city.

At 7 p.m. Feb. 24, join us for Black History Is Chicago History, a virtual conversation with historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, activist Fred Hampton Jr. and Folded Map project creator Tonika Lewis Johnson about the Black Chicagoans who made our city great and how their legacies shape our city and nation today.

This free event will stream live on our YouTube channel and will be moderated by our own Pascal Sabino, who covers the West Side.

We hope you’ll click here to RSVP for this event.