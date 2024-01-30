CHICAGO — Three business groups are calling on alderpeople to scale back an ordinance moving through City Council that would limit where dollar stores can open — although the measure’s primary sponsor said the proposed compromise is a nonstarter.

Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) introduced legislation in October to scale back where “small-box retailers” can build stores while adding regulations to prompt operators to be more responsive to customer complaints.

The proposed changes come after O’Shea raised numerous issues with dollar stores in his ward, which encompasses Beverly and Mount Greenwood.

Under the proposed law, new small-box retailers 4,000-17,500 square feet in size would not be able to open within 1 mile of an existing dollar store owned by the same company. All stores would also be required to post the owner’s name and contact information on the front and back of their buildings.

An amended version of the ordinance passed the council’s Committee on License and Consumer Protection last week, generating support from numerous alderpeople who listed a litany of issues they’ve had with cleanliness and crime at dollar stores in their wards.

O’Shea delayed a vote in front of the full City Council on Wednesday, saying he wanted to make some tweaks. The Far South Side alderperson planned to bring it up for a final vote this week, but he told Block Club on Monday he will now hold off due to a potential resolution coming before the council this week calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“This is most certainly going to be a very ugly, emotional meeting,” he said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate to bring this issue” then.

O’Shea expects to bring his ordinance back for a vote in February, he said.

Meanwhile, Dollar Tree — which also owns the Family Dollar brand — has pushed back on the legislation, saying it could hurt neighbors who rely on their stores in areas underserved by larger grocery or big-box chains.

Ald. Matthew O’Shea (19th) and Ald. Andre Vasquez Jr. (40th) speak at a City Council meeting on Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The company’s concerns are being echoed by the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Illinois Retail Merchants Association.

Those groups are urging alderpeople to consider a compromise version of O’Shea’s ordinance that would reduce the geographical limits on where stores can open from 1 mile to 1,000 feet, according to a news release. They would also support a clause requiring new stores to receive a special-use permit and a letter of support from the local alderperson to open.

“Do we think there should be any [limit]? No. Competition and consumer demand will drive that. But at the end of the day, we’re trying to have something that is more reasonable. So that’s what we’ve settled on,” said Rob Karr, president of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association.

O’Shea flatly rejected both parts of the potential compromise on Monday.

“This 1,000-foot rule, that’s a block and a half,” O’Shea said. “If it wasn’t such a serious problem, I’d almost think that was funny.”

O’Shea also dismissed the idea of legally requiring alderpeople to sign off on new dollar store locations as a way to regulate where they can open.

“Check with any lawyer in the law department. That’s not an option. That’s clearly just something they’re throwing against the wall, which is pretty frustrating,” O’Shea said. “So my hope is we get through Wednesday’s City Council meeting, and then we can focus on serious issues inside the city of Chicago, within the city limits of Chicago.”

The existing ordinance has already been watered down from the measure’s original text introduced in October, which would have limited new small-box retail stores within 2 miles of any existing store, effectively banning them across most of the city.

The geographic limitations in the substitute legislation currently under consideration apply to any store that “continuously offers or advertises a majority of the items in their inventory for sale at a price less than $5.00 per item,” but does not include gas stations, drug stores, thrift stores and a variety of other businesses.

