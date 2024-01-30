PILSEN — You can sample food from some of Pilsen’s best chefs while benefitting local nonprofits at La Luna’s fifth anniversary event next week.

La Luna, 1726 S. Racine Ave., was opened in early 2019 by Samantha Sanchez, daughter of prominent Chicago restauranteur Sam Sanchez. It serves up “modern Mexican inspired plates and cocktails,” according to its website.

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, La Luna is hosting an event 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the restaurant. With a $40 ticket, patrons can try signature hors d’oeuvres by Pilsen chefs, including from La Luna, Don Pedros, Rubi’s Tacos and 5 Rabanitos.

All ticket proceeds will go to Pilsen Food Pantry and Healthy Hood Chicago, local nonprofits.

“We are incredibly grateful to our patrons who have supported us over the past five years,” Samantha Sanchez said in a news release. “This anniversary celebration is not just about marking a milestone for our restaurant; it’s about giving back to the community that has embraced us.”

