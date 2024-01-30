CHICAGO — The 33rd Ward has a new leader — and its name is Balderman.

Chicagoans are falling in love with a majestic bald eagle who has been spotted flying around Irving Park. Block Club asked readers to suggest names for the eagle and vote for a winner.

The winner: The 33rd Ward Balderman, which picked up about 25 percent of the vote.

Close behind Balderman was Eagleman with 24.4 percent of the vote. In third place was Chance the Raptor, which had 22.2 percent of votes.

It appears there was a bit of good old-fashioned ballot stuffing for Balderman toward the end — but that’s just a Chicago tradition, right?

