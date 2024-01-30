CHICAGO — The 33rd Ward has a new leader — and its name is Balderman.
Read More
Chicagoans are falling in love with a majestic bald eagle who has been spotted flying around Irving Park. Block Club asked readers to suggest names for the eagle and vote for a winner.
The winner: The 33rd Ward Balderman, which picked up about 25 percent of the vote.
Raygun is turning the eagle’s name into a T-shirt. Block Club’s newsletter subscribers will get an exclusive coupon code to use at Raygun. Want the discount code? Sign up for our newsletter!
Sign up for the free daily newsletter:
Close behind Balderman was Eagleman with 24.4 percent of the vote. In third place was Chance the Raptor, which had 22.2 percent of votes.
It appears there was a bit of good old-fashioned ballot stuffing for Balderman toward the end — but that’s just a Chicago tradition, right?
Support Local News!
Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.
Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: