IRVING PARK — Could a multi-slide presentation be enough to convince an audience your bestie is dating material?

Chicagoans are hoping to shoot their shot on behalf of their BFFs at Local Universe’s Please Date My Friend event, 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Color Club, 4146 N. Elston Ave.

Eight to nine presenters will have seven minutes or less to pitch a single friend to attendees via PowerPoint slides. The audience will get to ask presenters two questions about their single friends, who will be on stage throughout the PowerPoint.

“I think the ways that friends will talk about each other are sometimes the most loving,” said host Kira Felsenfeld. “And what’s a better seal of approval for a person than from a friend?”

Felsenfeld said she received 22 applications from hopeful participants in January, and she whittled down the list to less than 10.

“I know so many people who are sick of dating apps, so this event is a sweet alternative,” she said. “It’ll give people the chance to hear how much friends love one another, and maybe set up a first date in a unique way.”

Tickets cost $12.36 and are selling quickly, Felsenfeld said. Because of the interest in the event, organizers have moved it to the upstairs ballroom at the Color Club.

Felsenfeld said she was a matchmaker in college and has hosted similar “unconventional” events with success — whether that has led to love, friendship or a fun night out.

“Attendees might fall in love, develop a crush or just remind themselves that our community can provide us so much more love than we expect,” she said. “Most years I’ve hosted this I’ve gotten a little teary because really, it’s a beautiful thing.”

