DOWNTOWN — Formula One in Chicago? Not so fast, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Formula One racing has filed for several Chicago-related trademarks, fueling online speculation it could host a race in Chicago — especially since NASCAR brought its own race to the Downtown area this summer.

On Jan. 19, Formula One filed for trademark rights of the name “Formula 1 Chicago Grand Prix,” “Grand Prix of Chicago,” “Chicago Grand Prix” and “Formula 1 Grand Prix of Chicago,” according to filings with the U.S. Patent Office.

But “the Mayor’s Office has not been in talks with Formula 1 about a race in Chicago,” mayoral spokesperson Ronnie Reese said in a statement. Reese did not respond to another question asking if the mayor would be open to a meeting with Formula One officials.

The trademarks are no guarantee a race will happen in Chicago. But Formula One has shown interest in Chicago in the past, with a temporary pop-up circuit in the West Loop in 2023 — which included parading a race car on the CTA through Downtown — and a festival at Soldier Field in 2019.

F1 car, the RB18 , was displayed between two “L” cars doing laps around the Loop in September 2023. Credit: Oracle Red Bull Racing

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) told the Sun-Times there is some indication the city held “initial talks with F1 about a possible Chicago race.”

“I’m told that F1 typically requires a 10-year minimum deal. And that appears to be non-negotiable. The conversation [with the city] did not get much past that,” Hopkins told the Sun-Times.

Last summer, the city hosted the inaugural NASCAR street race at Grant Park during Fourth of July weekend. Event setup led to weeks of staged road and park closures that annoyed residents and disrupted nearby businesses.

The NASCAR race did not sit well with some Downtown residents; in a survey, many neighbors said they did not want it to return. That street race was negotiated by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot and received a lot of criticism from Downtown aldermen, who said they were looped out of the process.

Fans watch the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race on July 2, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Attracting just over 79,000 attendees, short of the 100,000 attendance prediction, the 2023 series generated $109 million in economic activity and $8.3 million in local and state taxes, according to an economic impact report. That’s $4 million less than what was predicted earlier this year, according to a February report from the Sun-Times.

In October, Johnson committed to bringing the race back for another year, saying NASCAR pledged to grow its “investments in Chicago communities” and expand the small minority- and women-owned business vendors that partner with the professional racing organization.

Johnson also negotiated a “handshake deal” for NASCAR to pay an extra $2 million to the city, the Tribune revealed last week.

NASCAR officials did not respond to a request for comment about Formula One possibly coming to Chicago.

