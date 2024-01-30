EDGEWATER — Edgewater’s combination barbecue spot and speakeasy is open again following a city-ordered closure, and the owner plans to overhaul the business model.

Porkchop and sister business Meet & Whiskey, 6341 N. Broadway, reopened Friday, owner Jovanis Bouargoub said. City officials ordered both businesses to close Dec. 17 after inspectors found violations, involving fire safety standards and construction without proper permits.

A building permit was issued to Porkchop on Jan. 1 to address the violations, records show. Porkchop and Meet & Whiskey passed a re-inspection Jan. 23 and were allowed to reopen the same day, said Mike Puccinelli, spokesperson for the city’s Department of Buildings.

The city’s charge that the buildout of Porkchop was done without the required permits was a misunderstanding, Bouargoub said. He did not believe the work required to open the restaurant needed permits, he said. Porkchop took over the space of former bar-restaurant Bar 63.

“It’s an old building,” Bouargoub said. “It came to the attention of the city it’s in violation. We did fix all of it.”

The Southern-inspired restaurant and its late-night bar are back to business as usual — though some changes are in the works, Bouargoub said

A velvet curtain and sliding door separate Meet & Whiskey speakeasy from Porkchop. Owner Jovanis Bouargoub opens the hidden door on March 1, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The restaurant’s dining room may be revamped to have more of a food hall feel, with Bouargoub planning to bring a Mexican food concept under the Porkchop roof.

The change could debut in February, the owner said.

“It’s a very large space,” Bouargoub said. “We’re trying to add another concept to the space, trying to create a food hall.”

Porkchop’s kitchen now stays open until at least 11 p.m., whereas it previously closed at 9 p.m.

Meet & Whiskey, the burlesque-themed speakeasy that takes up the rear portion of Porkchop’s building, will be focused on hiring live bands over dancers and other performers, Bouargoub said. The space will aim to be a hub of live music entertainment on the Far North Side, he said.

Porkchop, a local chain of barbecue restaurants, opened on Broadway across from Loyola University’s campus in November 2022. Meet & Whiskey debuted in the space in March. Porkchop has locations in River West and Midway Airport.

The businesses took over the former home of legendary college dive Hamilton’s, which closed in 2012 after 80 years in business. Hamilton’s was succeeded by Bar 63, which closed in 2018. The space sat vacant until Porkchop moved in.

Porkchop will be open 4 p.m. until late daily, Bouargoub said. Meet & Whiskey is open 8 p.m. until close Thursday-Saturday.

