WASHINGTON PARK — Neighbors of the proposed Chicago Torture Justice Survivor memorial will have a chance to weigh in on the project at a community meeting Monday.

Chicago Torture Justice Center staffers are hosting a meeting 6-8 p.m. Monday at Church of the Good Shepherd, 5700 S. Prairie Ave. Those unable to attend in person have the option of watching via Zoom or Facebook. After months of canvassing the neighborhood, organizers hope to get at least 50 residents living within a mile of the proposed memorial site to attend the meeting and vote on the plan.

The memorial would be at 55th Place and King Drive near the entrance to Washington Park. Representatives from Nia Architects shared preliminary renderings of the memorial and updated residents on their progress at a Wednesday meeting at the Green Line Performing Arts Center.

Ald. Jeannette Taylor (20th), a longtime supporter of the memorial, told residents the purpose of the meeting was to “highlight the survivors and their experience.”

Another rendering of the torture survivors memorial proposed for Washington Park. Credit: Nia Architects and Site Design.

“We as a city cannot apologize or pay our way out of torture from former [police Cmdr.] Jon Burge and other officers, but this is a step in the right direction,” Taylor said. “This monument is a testament to uncovering the system and its beacon of accountability. Just because I work for the government doesn’t mean I won’t hold the government accountable. There needs to be some accountability to survivors.”

Burge along with his “Midnight Crew” of police officers assaulted over 100 Black and Brown residents on the South and West sides for two decades as he rose through the department ranks, making it to commander before his firing in 1993. He was convicted of perjury and obstruction for lying in a civil suit 17 years later and served four and a half years in federal prison. The disgraced police veteran died of a heart attack in 2018.

The torture survivor center was created in direct response to the violence sanctioned by Burge, providing healing space and resources to victims and their loved ones. The nonprofit was one of several that successfully lobbied for a reparations ordinance, and Chicago became one of the first cities to pass a $5.5 million reparations package in 2015. While most of the 57 survivors received compensation, progress on the memorial has been slow, much to the frustration of survivors and community members.

A memorial site committee was formed in 2019. Members spent six months compiling a list of potential locations before settling on three vacant lots near 55th Street and South King Drive last year. The project will need to go before the planning and housing commissions before getting final approval from City Council.

Several survivors attended Wednesday’s meeting and shared their stories. Stanley Howard, who was assaulted by Burge in 1984, spent 16 years on death row and an additional 23 years in prison before being released two months ago.

“Since my release, I’ve been pounding the pavement trying to do everything I can to draw attention not only to the torture scandal but also to the memorial that’s being built,” said Howard, who grew up less than a block away from the proposed site. “It will be a positive vision to the Washington Park neighborhood, the 20th Ward, the South Side and all of Chicago. And it will beautify the neighborhood.”

Plans for the torture memorial site include landscaping that allows for moments of individual and collective reflection and education, and the creation of spaces of “multi-seasonal interest” as the site will be open year-round.

The memorial itself will have a 54-foot outer diameter with a 34-foot diameter oculus and a path around them leading to two separate entry points, including one that would give visitors a brief introduction to the site. Opposite that point would be a wall bearing the name of the Chicago Torture Justice Memorial.

A seating area would allow visitors to reflect, with planters acting as a privacy barrier between those seated and people walking through the memorial. Lighting would be visible but not overbearing, with designers using uplighting techniques to avoid light pollution.

Residents of the 20th Ward with a valid photo I.D. and proof of address who live within the mile radius will be allowed to vote after Monday’s meeting. Online voting through the Chicago Torture Justice Center site will also be available for those unable to attend, along with a third option to vote by text depending on turnout, organizers said.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: