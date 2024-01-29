CHICAGO “L” — Tired of delayed and crowded CTA trains?

You can charter your own — and pick its route and schedule — starting at $3,000.

A group of MBA students at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business recently took advantage of the deal, renting out a four-car private train for a transit-oriented bar crawl.

Originating at Midway on the Orange Line, the train picked up about 130 buzzed “Boothies” at Washington/Wabash 2:30 p.m. Jan. 20 — a Saturday — for a first-class loop around the Loop, crisscrossing rail lines throughout the city until 7 p.m., said Tom Haskin, one of the party’s organizers.

The train deposited riders at the Red Line’s Addison stop and the Brown Line’s Irving Park stop, killing time by doing laps as the partygoers partook in hour-long bar stops.

Though the train party took many on social media by surprise, the CTA has offered chartered trains since at least the late 1930s, an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency books “a few” private train parties a year, usually for birthdays and nonprofit fundraisers, and once a wedding reception, the spokesperson said. The chartered trains are mostly used for movie productions and commercial shoots, the spokesperson said.

Chartered trains can run anywhere in the system, but they’re only allowed outside of weekday rush hours, the spokesperson said. The funds from chartered trains go toward CTA operations and maintenance of its “Heritage Fleet” of vintage trains.

Booze is not allowed.

MBA students leaned into the bit for their CTA party train. Credit: Irene Kuo / Gwendalyn Moore

Before and after on the party train. Credit: Nathan Weil

The CTA’s unreliable service, understaffing and disconnected leadership have been scrutinized by the public and well-documented by Block Club and other media outlets since the pandemic.

But riders didn’t seem too bothered when the party train pulled up to their platforms with “not in service” signage and a “This is a private train” announcement, said Irene Kuo, whose video of the party went viral on Twitter after she posted it to her YouTube page.

“There were a lot of confused faces at the platform, but mostly amused I’d say,” Kuo said.

“We worked with the CTA to design the route, and told them we were going to bars in between,” Haskin said. “‘Make sure nobody gets so drunk they throw up,’ that was their take.”

Haskin said he charged each attendee about $30, which covered the cost of pizza, water bottles and decorations.

On top of the $3,000 rental fee, the CTA took an additional $2,000 deposit as leverage on damages, Haskin said.

Here comes the party train. Credit: Nathan Weil

The CTA spokesperson said there has been only one private charter in each of the last two years, compared to thousands of train trips each week.

“Charters require a very small number of resources and given the very small number of charters compared to regular service, there is no discernible impact to regular service,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Three CTA staffers were on the Boothies’ charter, including a conductor in a pinstripe suit and two “chill” supervisors walking the cars, partygoers said.

Brandon McFadden, a cybersecurity analyst and transit advocate who tracks CTA reliability, said service was “par for the course” on the day of the charter: 84 percent of scheduled trains ran, with 53 percent of them arriving on time.

All costs of the chartered trains — including overtime shifts picked up by CTA staffers — are covered by the client, according to contracts McFadden received in a public records request about a promotional Red Bull train that ran on the CTA in September.

“Maybe if you chartered a dozen trains it would take a hit on service, but when you’re getting someone to pay for three staffers that wouldn’t be working anyway, it’s not much of a difference,” McFadden said. “It’s more revenue, fine, but CTA should probably be focused on running their actual trains.”

Chance the Rapper talked the CTA into letting him on top of a train for his music video of “Angels.” Credit: Screenshot via YouTube

Nobody fell over on the “Hogwarts Express.” Credit: Irene Kuo

Haskin said he was thankful the CTA was willing to work with him and his friends.

“We love the CTA, we wish the CTA was better, but this is just a celebration of how fun it can be to be together on the train, exploring the city,” Haskin said. “It’s a nice message they’re open to doing this.”

The voyage took a lot of planning, phone calls and “pretty frequent email correspondence” with CTA officials since November, Haskin said.

“This was a lot of work,” he said.

The MBA students decorated each train car with a different theme and wore costumes to match: Polar Express, Hogwarts Express, Thomas the Tank Engine and “Snakes on a Train.”

“We’d make stops, and people would run out and cross to different cars before the doors closed,” Kuo said. “It wasn’t boring at all to be on a 5-hour train with no alcohol.”

“Polar Express” was the theme for one of the four cars on the CTA party train. Credit: Irene Kuo

They were allowed to play music through the train’s PA system, “which sounded pretty janky. Maybe I’d call it ‘old school,”” Kuo said.

The chartered train was delayed for about 5-10 minutes at one stop, but “it wasn’t a big deal, because we were having a party already anyway,” Kuo said.

Between herding 130 guests, planning the route around bars big enough to handle the crowds, getting to Midway early to decorate and staying late to clean up, Haskin said he’s had enough of playing conductor for now.

“I would definitely do it again, but I would want someone else to organize it,” Haskin said. “A bunch of us took a regular Blue Line train up to Wicker Park for drinks after.”

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: