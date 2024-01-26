CHICAGO — Irving Park’s bald eagle is the city’s latest mascot.

And, like Chance the Snapper and Chonk the snapping turtle, this mascot needs a name. Block Club asked readers to come up with potential names for the majestic bird — and now we’re asking you to help choose a winner.

We’ll announce the winning name Monday, and Raygun will turn it into a T-shirt.

