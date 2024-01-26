WEST PULLMAN — A Far South Side Save A Lot grocery store owned by Ohio-based company Yellow Banana will close next month for renovations before reopening in late spring, officials said.

West Pullman’s Save A Lot, 10700 S. Halsted St., will close Feb. 23, Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st) told Block Club. Mosley’s ward includes the store.

Construction will begin Feb. 26, Mosley said. The store will receive fresh paint, refrigeration equipment, a new layout and more updates, Mosley said.

Yellow Banana is “targeting May 1” for the grand reopening, Mosley said, citing company officials.

Save A Lot officials did not respond to Block Club’s request for comment.

Ald. Michael D. Rodriguez (22nd) and Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st) react at a City Council meeting on Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The Far South Side store is one of several South and West side Save A Lots owned and operated by Yellow Banana.

The company was approved for $13.5 million in tax-increment financing and another $13 million in New Market Tax Credits and private funding in 2022 to rehabilitate six stores across the South and West sides.

Those stores include the West Pullman location, plus stores in West Lawn, 4439 W. 63rd; South Shore, 7240 S. Stony Island Ave.; Auburn Gresham, 7909 S. Halsted St.; West Garfield Park, 420 S. Pulaski Road; and South Chicago, 2858 E. 83rd St.

At the time, Yellow Banana officials vowed to rehabilitate the “beat to all hell” Save A Lot stores and reestablish trust in the company’s name.

But after nearly a year, neighbors, local officials and community members have said the company has missed multiple deadlines, left stores in disarray and evaded questions.

Yellow Banana officials told neighbors in June they could expect changes soon at the West Pullman Save A Lot, Mosley previously told Block Club.

Company leaders said the store would close “in mid-July or early August at the latest” for renovations, Mosley said.

When the summer deadline “came and went,” Mosley tried to schedule another community meeting with Yellow Banana, but they “ghosted” him, he previously said.

After weeks of silence, company officials told Mosley work on the store would pick back up when construction season resumed in 2024, Mosley said.

Other Yellow Banana-owned stores could reopen in the coming months.

The “reimagined” Auburn Gresham store, once set to open in July 2023, now plans a grand reopening in April, Save A Lot officials told Block Club last week.

A West Garfield Park Save A Lot could reopen in March, according to the Garfield Park Community Council.

Despite the previous lack of communication, Mosley is hopeful Yellow Banana will fulfill its promises this spring, he said.

“But the true tell is going to be what happens next as we move forward,” Mosley said.

Although Yellow Banana has new dates neighbors can look forward to, the company still has more work to do in the community, Mosley said.

Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st), whose ward includes the Morgan Park Blue Door Neighborhood Center, poses with Dion Dawson at the launch of the Dream Vault program. Credit: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

The company should partner with local organizations to feature their work in the West Pullman store, Mosley said.

Englewood’s Save A Lot store, 832 W. 63rd St., has 25 Dream Vault lockers stocked daily with fresh, free produce provided by Dion’s Chicago Dream — a nonprofit created by Englewood native Dion Dawson to fight food insecurity.

Dawson recently unveiled his second set of Dream Vaults at the Morgan Park Blue Door Neighborhood Center, 11840 S. Marshfield Ave., in Mosley’s ward.

Another set of lockers in the West Pullman store would be a “great opportunity” for the community, Mosley said.

Yellow Banana also “has to make sure folks from the community are participating in the construction process,” Mosley said.

People deserve to share their vision of the refreshed Save A Lot they’d like to see in their community, Mosley said.

“This is a start,” Mosley said. “But it’s a lot of trust that they have to rebuild.”

