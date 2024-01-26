SOUTH LOOP — Nearly three years after moving to the South Loop, Siam Rice is saying goodbye.

The popular Thai restaurant at 1906 S. State St. is shutting its doors Jan. 31. The owners made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday, thanking customers for their support and encouraging them to visit before the last day.

The owners said they are retiring after more than 20 years in the restaurant business in Chicago.

According to the restaurant’s website, Siam Rice took its name from “the famous Koa Hom Mali or Thai jasmine rice, which is known for its fragrant aroma, silky smooth texture, and taste.” The menu features Siam specialties like roasted duck with red curry and Sen Yai noodles.

The owners moved Siam Rice from its Loop location on North Wells Street to the storefront in the Pointe 1900 Residences in August 2021. The space was formerly occupied by Opart Thai House.

