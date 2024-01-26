LOGAN SQUARE — Hernán Diaz’s apartment is a time capsule.

Memorabilia from the ’90s like VHS tapes, music posters and stickers, old cameras, skateboards, clothes and shoes are on display at his Logan Square home and vintage pop-up shop, 3032 W. Palmer Square.

The shop’s items blend his passions for music, art, fashion and movies. The pop-up is meant to invoke a winter “snow globe” with cozy vibes and funky music, he said.

Diaz’s vintage house shop debuted earlier this month after a successful Christmas pop-up. The shop is open by appointment through the end of February, Diaz said.

Items range from $15-$100 and come from all over the Midwest. Some are collectible fashion brands found at thrift shops, estate sales and markets; others are unique finds, ’90s toys and clothing from Diaz’s own brand, Doused.world.

“Lots of pieces cater to different kinds of styles. And I definitely have a lot more to roll out so I am stepping my foot into the world of design and pop-ups,” Diaz said.

Vintage bottle openers, old cameras, skateboards and other knickknacks are on display at a Logan Square home and vintage pop-up shop, as seen Jan. 25, 2024. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Records, tapes and even guitars are on sale as well. As a musician with the local band Gloss Coats, Diaz said he wants to experiment with combining music and vintage pop-up events.

The house store is an extension of Diaz’s pop-up booth at the Logan Square Farmers Market, where he began selling vintage items and his clothing brand a few years ago, he said.

The summer markets were so successful, Diaz earned enough in a just few hours to cover his rent and other expenses. But with a slow winter retail season and a drop in hours at his service industry job, he felt inspired to create a home shop, he said.

“I like being my own boss and have my dream of having my vintage store,” Diaz said. “I am obsessed with fashion and I really like to be part of that world and contribute as much as I can.”

A variety of shoes are on display at a Logan Square home and vintage pop-up shop, as seen Jan. 25, 2024. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

He hopes to one day open a brick-and-mortar shop like other vendors who started at the farmers market have done in recent years, he said.

As Diaz dives more into the fashion world, he’s grateful for the opportunities coming his way, he said. His friends are opening a vintage shop in Wicker Park called Bodega Vintage next month, where he will have a permanent section showcasing his items.

He also plans to collaborate with other artists in the community to create items to add to his pop-up.

For now, Diaz is excited to show off his vintage collection and unveil new clothing from his brand, which he hopes will attract neighbors who have disposable income and can “come out and share it a little bit.”

One-of-a-kind clothing, shoes, hats, belts and more are for sale at a Logan Square home and vintage pop-up shop, as seen Jan. 25, 2024. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

The winter pop-up house shop is open every day beginning at 10 a.m. Diaz asks that interested shoppers text him at 312-860-7286 to make an appointment in advance.

While he’s hoping the pop-up will deliver some needed income, he also hopes his items will find their person — or their “Cinderella,” as he calls them.

“When there’s a certain piece that I’m super-obsessed with or I really like, or that would look so cool on people, then when someone comes and finds it, it’s so satisfying,” Diaz said. “I know these are objects, but they can come to life with the right people.”

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: