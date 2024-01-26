LOGAN SQUARE — Brandon Lewis, co-owner of Dark Tower Comics, jokes about the company’s acquisition of G-Mart’s two comic book stores in October of last year.

“Clearly I am a bad businessman. I jumped into a paper book industry that’s contracting and bought brick-and-mortar stores during potentially a recession.”

But for patrons of those locations, Dark Tower is keeping a community alive.

“Comic book stores are kind of like record stores,” said Lewis. “Each one of them has its own flavor and it’s down to the people that are running it and to the community and the environment that they create.”

The wide variety of titles available at Dark Tower Comics. Credit: Provided/Dark Tower Comics

Dark Tower Comics has been serving Lincoln Square comic fans for over 20 years, and Lewis’ relationship with the company started as a customer 17 years ago.

After becoming friends with Dark Tower owner Mark Beatty, the two started talking about going into business together and purchasing new comic book stores. When they heard a rumor that the owner of G-Mart, Greg Martin, was looking to sell his brick-and-mortar locations, they seized the opportunity to expand operations.

G-Mart began as a web-only business in 1995 before opening a store in downstate Champaign three years later. In 2008, G-Mart opened a store in Logan Square. When Martin decided to shift G-Mart back to online-only last year, he started looking for buyers who wanted to continue to run comic book stores rather than liquidating them.

“The initial conversations were like matchmaking, trying to establish whether Dark Tower was interested in continuing to run the business and run the stores and what that looked like with the employees and everything,” said Lewis.

G-Mart owner Gary Martin (right) hands the keys of the Logan Square location over to Mark Beatty (left) and Brandon Lewis (center). Credit: Facebook

“Once we came together on that, we moved forward on the deal. We acquired all of their inventory, and took over existing leases. And then all of the folks that were more permanent members of those store staffs, both in Chicago and Champaign, are now working with us at Dark Tower.”

Dark Tower now has eight employees across three stores, including one team member at the Logan Square store who has been there for 13 years.

“It’s so awesome to have somebody that has been there that knows the space and knows the people,” Lewis said. “We have that continuity and knowledge.”

One of the greatest boons of the Logan Square store is the community gaming space in the back, where people can bring their own games, demo the store’s games, and participate in weekly events like Magic: The Gathering drafts. In February, Dark Tower will be hosting an LGBTQ-friendly Dungeons & Dragons night, providing a safe, welcoming environment for both experienced players and first-timers who want to try out the game.

A gaming night at the Dark Tower location in Logan Square. Credit: Provided/Dark Tower Comics

The gaming market saw a significant boost at the start of the pandemic as people started spending more time at home and with smaller groups, and collectible card games like Magic: The Gathering and roleplaying games like D&D haven’t lost any steam. Dark Tower’s owners said they hope to expand its gaming area in the future, and encourage locals to take advantage of the public space to get together and meet fellow gamers.

Comic book stores are facing many of the same challenges as other brick-and-mortar businesses — the threat of online competitors, rising operational costs, diminishing foot traffic — but the current comic book industry model places even more financial burden on retailers.

“The comic book industry is built upon whatever discounts or little things that you can get from your local store,” said Lewis. “There’s not that many other industries that are built upon immediately devaluing their product. The book’s got $3.99 printed on the cover, but expectation is it’s going to be sold for 5 or 10 or 15 or 20 percent off, just because that’s been the nature of the comic business.”

Lewis said he believes the key to Dark Tower’s longevity has been the personality of the staff and how they interact with customers, and with the acquisition of G-Mart, they get to spread that culture to new communities. The gaming area in Logan Square makes them even more of a local hub, providing the vital element that makes brick-and-mortar stores so valuable: actual human interaction.

