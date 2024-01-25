ALBANY PARK — A five-story apartment building with ground-floor retail is coming to Albany Park near the Chicago River.

City Council on Wednesday approved plans for the 40-unit, mixed-use Lawrence Gateway to be built at 2919 W. Lawrence Ave. Developers MAS Ventures LLC and Malek Abdulsamad needed a zoning change to move forward with the project.

Apartments would be a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, with 20 percent of them affordable. The market-rate rents will be finalized when the building is nearing completion, the developers previously said.

The building would have a fifth-floor lounge and outdoor deck overlooking Ronan Park and the river, plus 10,000 square feet of retail divided into two parts on the ground floor.

Developers have a restaurant tenant lined up for the eastern half of the first floor, but they declined to name the tenant during a December community meeting about the project.

A rendering of the proposed development at 2919 W. Lawrence Ave. Credit: Provided.

The project would include 20 parking spaces as part of a transit-oriented development due to the property’s proximity to the Brown Line’s Francisco stop and bicycle routes along the riverfront, the developers previously said.

Two of the parking spots would be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, and four would be for electric vehicles, according to the plans.

Bicycle parking is included in the project, and the developers have said they are looking at how to accommodate larger e-bikes and cargo bikes.

The plans would add landscaping, seating areas and permeable pavers to the northern part of the parking lot, which would be set back 30 feet from the Lawrence Avenue sidewalk.

Sustainability features include all-electric kitchen ranges in the apartments and a variable refrigerant flow system on the roof that would heat and cool the building, according to plans. The roof would be prepped for solar power.

The design incorporates a 16-foot setback to help prevent trucks from blocking traffic in the alley south of the building.

A mural by a local artist would be commissioned for the interior of the building facing Lawrence Avenue, according to the plans.

