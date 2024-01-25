THE LOOP — A proposed YMCA and affordable apartment complex in the Loop has been scaled back, with around half of the apartments developers originally offered.

Assemble Chicago was unveiled September. The initial plans were to build a mixed-income, 20-story complex with 207 apartments and a 14,000-square-foot YMCA at the corner of Plymouth Court and Van Buren Street. The apartments were targeted at families making 30 to 80 percent of the area median income, or $33,090 to $88,250 for a family of four.

The $100 million, net-zero building is in partnership with the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, Studio Gang and the nonprofit mixed-income housing developer The Community Builders. The project won Chicago’s C40 Reinventing Cities competition and therefore the rights to redevelop city-owned land

Developers planned to open in 2028.

The current existing site for Assemble Chicago located Downtown. Credit: Provided

At a community meeting last week with South Loop Neighbors, Community Builders unveiled a scaled-back version of the project with 114 units and 12 floors. The size and scale of the YMCA remain the same.

Kamena Brooks, director of development for The Community Builders, said they reduced the number of apartments because of challenges in financing the project. Funding had not been secured when the project was originally conceived three years ago, and the same problem exists now, Brooks said.

“Over the past three years costs have increased, interest rates have risen. So we’re still trying to make use of scarce resources [and] funding available, and so we’ve had to make a decision to reduce the number of units to move the project forward,” Brooks said.

Types of mixed-income apartments available at Assemble Chicago. Credit: Provided

Assemble Chicago has applied for Low Income Housing Tax Credits to help fund 50 percent of the project. Those allow developers to claim tax credits in return for making part of a development affordable.

The application for the tax credit is historically competitive and vetted by the city of Chicago and the Illinois Housing Development Authority. Brooks said the proposal has 50/50 shot of getting funded.

“We’ve put forth a proposal that we do believe is compelling. And so at this point, we are continuing to have conversations, but are waiting to find out over the next six months if the project is selected,” Brooks said.

There are “potentially” other alternatives for funding if Assemble Chicago does not receive the tax credits, but Brooks did not elaborate. Rental subsidies have been secured for 38 out of the 114 mixed-income apartments, she said.

A rendering of Assemble Chicago from South Plymouth Ct. Credit: Provided

The apartments will be available or those who fall into 30, 60 and 80 percent of the area median income for the area. That breaks down to an annual income range of about $23,000-$88,000. Twenty-seven will be available for 30 percent AMI, 49 for 60 percent and 38 for 80 percent, according to Assemble Chicago’s presentation.

Community Builders estimates the apartments will be accessible to people working Downtown in the museum, theater, restaurant and retail industries, according to salary data collected by Glassdoor.

Next to Pritzker Park at 310 S. State St., the site is near several CTA train and bus lines, making it accessible to public transit users across the city.

The YMCA portion will be accessible through Prtizker Park and include a half-court basketball court, fitness center, drop-in child care center and space for violence prevention and youth programs.

There also will be a Rush University System for Health wellness center on the main floor. The clinic will serve not only residents but also unhoused residents in the area.

A camera is seen inside Pritzker Park, 310 S. State St. in the Loop Sept. 6, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Residents at the meeting were generally supportive of the project. Several also said they hoped more funding could be secured to add more affordable units.

Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th), whose ward includes the project site, said he believed Assemble Chicago is “doing right by the residents.” The alderman also said he was relieved the project could have a hand in helping to manage Pritzker Park, which has been neglected and a home to rats.

“We’ve had several issues … making sure that we keep that park clean and unfortunately have not been able to rely on the park district. So, again, my office has had to take the responsibility of managing Pritzker Park, which ladies and gentlemen should not be our responsibility,” Robinson said.

The YMCA is continuing to talk with Park District leaders on possible uses for the park, said Swathi Staley, chief community investment officer and general counsel for the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago.

Ideally, the YMCA plans to use the nearby park for indoor and outdoor programs like yoga, cooking demonstrations and Halloween events for young people in the Loop, Staley previously told Block Club Chicago.

Block Club’s Jamie Nesbitt Golden contributed

