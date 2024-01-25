CHICAGO — Spend the weekend disco dancing at Navy Pier, tasting spirits at Whiskey Fest, shopping local at a Hyde Park bazaar and more.

Here’s a roundup of 25 things to do in Chicago this weekend:

7-9:30 p.m. Friday

Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave.

Award-winning songwriter and performer Emma Langford is a household name in the Irish folk scene, and she’s bringing her rich storytelling skills to Chicago this weekend. Tickets are $25 online.

Funkadesi performs at Lot Jams in Albany Park on July 20, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

7:30 p.m. Friday

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph St.

Enjoy a performance by Chicago’s own Funkadesi, a local group that blends Indian bhangra, Bollywood and folk with reggae, funk and Afro-Caribbean vibes. They’ll be performing with local artist Amyna Love, a classically trained artist fusing punk, soul and African influences. Tickets are $18-28 online.

7:30 p.m. Friday

The Understudy Coffee and Books, 5531 N. Clark St.

Enjoy literary moments brought to life by drag professionals, who will read books and perform at this event open to all ages. Tickets are $15 online.

8 p.m. Friday

Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive

Enjoy soulful performances by local groups Tennessee Whiskey Chicago and the Ultimate Eric Church Tribute Band, who will be playing soulful renditions of country, blues and rock classics. Tickets are $30 online.

8 p.m. Friday

Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, Café Logan, 915 E. 60th St.

This new exhibition celebrates the Black Age of Comics movement, which was initiated by Chicago artist Turtel Onli 30 years ago. The movement is dedicated to advancing Afrocentric comic books and graphic novels that uplift the Black, urbane, alternative and African experience. Through March 31, exhibitgoers can learn more about Black comics, creators and Onli’s own work — which integrates Afrofuturism, historical narratives and fantasy elements.

8-10 p.m. Friday

Chicago Distilling Company, 2359 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Gather with neighbors to enjoy cocktails, mocktails and painting the Chicago skyline at a Logan Square distillery. Tickets are $45 online.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Roosevelt Collection, 150 W. Roosevelt Road

This friendly knitting circle hosted by Chicago Fair Trade is open to knitters of all skill levels. Attendees can stitch, pick up skills and sample fair trade teas and snacks. Tickets are $15 online.

10 a.m.-noon Saturday

Jefferson Park Fieldhouse, 4822 N. Long Ave.

Get in tune with your green thumb with a winter sowing demo. Attendees will learn about native plants and get free seed packets of common milkweed, black-eyed Susan and more.

Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph St.

Enjoy a Sunday morning serving of classic Motown, soul music and ’90s R&B classics. Tickets are $22-$28 online.

606 Vinyl offers an eclectic mix of indie and underground records at 1808 S. Allport Ave. Credit: 606 Vinyl/ Facebook

1-4 p.m. Saturday

606 Records, 1808 S. Allport St.

Join Chicago band Gypsy Fari for an intimate afternoon of conversations, pictures and autographs in celebration of their latest release, “Chi Town Reggae.”

2-3:15 p.m. Saturday

TFI Physical Therapy, 2500 W. Bradley Place, Unit F

Learn proper breathing techniques from former White Sox physical therapist Ryan LeFever while helping raise funds for the American Lung Association. Register for $20 online.

3:30-6 p.m. Saturday

The Cauldron Chicago, 1612 W. Division St.

Whiskey lovers and connoisseurs can sip on more than 20 local and international whiskies at this winter tasting fest. There will also be food and drink specials, music and more. General admission tickets start at $55 online.

Lakeview Special Service Area 27 organized a live ice sculpting demonstration in the neighborhood for this weekend. Credit: Provided

2-4 p.m. Saturday and noon-2 p.m. Sunday

St. Alphonsus Church, 1429 W. Wellington Ave.

Watch is a professional ice sculptor who makes magic happen before your eyes — and takes suggestions on what to create. There will be food trucks offering complimentary drinks and pastries to help you keep warm.

7 p.m. Saturday

South Asia Institute, 1925 S. Michigan Ave.

This Urdu/Hindi play written by Injila Hamesh is a satirical comedy that follows a South Asian family in the United States. Wajeh is dissatisfied with his wife, Naima, while their family friend Aashiq is a bandmaster who frequently faces false marriage promises from Noreen, a character who enjoys playing games. Tickets are $15-$50 online.

7-10 p.m. Saturday

Get in the Kitchen, 3617 N. Broadway

Spend a night singing karaoke while learning how to make three Chinese small plates, from dumplings to spring rolls. Tickets are $85 online.

7 p.m. Saturday

Rizal Center, 1332 W. Irving Park Road

Catch a free screening of journalist Abby Martin’s 2019 film “Gaza Fights for Freedom” and stay for a discussion with Palestinians from Gaza. This is the final event in Chicago’s Gaza Film Series, which aims to inform Chicagoans on the history of Gaza and Palestine. Light refreshments will be served. RSVPs are required. Sign up here.

7-9:30 p.m. Saturday

Morgan Park Academy, 2153 W. 111th St.

This soul-stirring drama written and directed by Blake Martin follows the lives of seven African American men as they navigate through past, present and future worlds of disenfranchisement, racism, homophobia, hypermasculinity, violence and stereotypes. The performance contains heavy content, including racial slurs and conversations of child abuse. General admission tickets are $30 online.

Navy Pier Winter Disco with Tribe. Credit: Provided

7-11 p.m. Saturday

Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Grab friends and dance the night away during a live disco with Tribe, featuring live DJs and warm beverages that will be available to buy. Admission is free.

Midwest Coast Brewing Company regularly hosts a boozy stand-up showcase, where comics perform sets dry and on the juice. Credit: Provided

8 p.m. Saturday

Midwest Coast Brewing Company, 2137 W. Walnut St.

Local comedians will put their stand-up skills to the test after a few brews from Midwest Coast Brewing. Each comic will do two sets, one dry and one after some drinks, and the audience will decide who holds up best. Tickets are $15 online.

Lenard Simpson Quartet

8-9:30 p.m. Saturday

Jazz Showcase, 806 S. Plymouth Court

Acclaimed jazz musician and saxophonist Lenard Simpson is performing soulful tunes at Jazz Showcase this weekend. Tickets are $25-$40 online.

10 p.m. Saturday

Sideshow Gelato, 4819 N. Western Ave.

Add a side of heat to your gelato with this 18-and-older burlesque show. Tickets are $10 online.

9:30 a.m. Sunday

Chicago Winery, 739 N. Clark St.

Pair food and fitness at Chicago Winery this weekend. Kick off the morning with a dynamic barre workout combining ballet, Pilates and yoga, followed by brunch spread. Tickets are $25 online.

David Anthony Geary poses with his works at the Hyde Park Handmade Bazaar. Credit: Courtesy of the Hyde Park Handmade Bazaar

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave.

Shop handmade desserts, jewelry, skincare products, home decor, spices and more by South Side creators at this family-friendly market. There will be lounge areas, workshops and a live DJ. Find more information and a full list of vendors here.

Noon-1 p.m. Sunday

Eataly, 43 E. Ohio St.

Learn how to prepare a classic Italian dessert, tiramisu della nonna, at this hands-on workshop taught by an Eataly pastry chef. Afterward, taste a finished tiramisu with a glass of wine. Tickets are $85 online.

2 p.m. Sunday

Sideshow Gelato, 4819 N. Western Ave.

Magician The Great Boutelli will produce doves out of thin air and perform other magic tricks at this family-friendly show. Afterward, attendees can stick around and learn tricks with Boutelli using the Sideshow Gelato Magic Kit. Tickets are $10-$25 online.

