CHICAGO — Spend the weekend disco dancing at Navy Pier, tasting spirits at Whiskey Fest, shopping local at a Hyde Park bazaar and more.
Here’s a roundup of 25 things to do in Chicago this weekend:
Irish Folk Show With Emma Langford
7-9:30 p.m. Friday
Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave.
Award-winning songwriter and performer Emma Langford is a household name in the Irish folk scene, and she’s bringing her rich storytelling skills to Chicago this weekend. Tickets are $25 online.
Funkadesi With Amyna Love
7:30 p.m. Friday
City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph St.
Enjoy a performance by Chicago’s own Funkadesi, a local group that blends Indian bhangra, Bollywood and folk with reggae, funk and Afro-Caribbean vibes. They’ll be performing with local artist Amyna Love, a classically trained artist fusing punk, soul and African influences. Tickets are $18-28 online.
Reading Is A Drag
7:30 p.m. Friday
The Understudy Coffee and Books, 5531 N. Clark St.
Enjoy literary moments brought to life by drag professionals, who will read books and perform at this event open to all ages. Tickets are $15 online.
Chris Stapleton & Eric Church Tribute Show
8 p.m. Friday
Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive
Enjoy soulful performances by local groups Tennessee Whiskey Chicago and the Ultimate Eric Church Tribute Band, who will be playing soulful renditions of country, blues and rock classics. Tickets are $30 online.
Turtel Onli: The Black Age Of Comics
8 p.m. Friday
Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, Café Logan, 915 E. 60th St.
This new exhibition celebrates the Black Age of Comics movement, which was initiated by Chicago artist Turtel Onli 30 years ago. The movement is dedicated to advancing Afrocentric comic books and graphic novels that uplift the Black, urbane, alternative and African experience. Through March 31, exhibitgoers can learn more about Black comics, creators and Onli’s own work — which integrates Afrofuturism, historical narratives and fantasy elements.
Canvas & Cocktails
8-10 p.m. Friday
Chicago Distilling Company, 2359 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Gather with neighbors to enjoy cocktails, mocktails and painting the Chicago skyline at a Logan Square distillery. Tickets are $45 online.
Friendly Knitting Circle
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday
Roosevelt Collection, 150 W. Roosevelt Road
This friendly knitting circle hosted by Chicago Fair Trade is open to knitters of all skill levels. Attendees can stitch, pick up skills and sample fair trade teas and snacks. Tickets are $15 online.
Winter Sowing & Native Seed Giveaway
10 a.m.-noon Saturday
Jefferson Park Fieldhouse, 4822 N. Long Ave.
Get in tune with your green thumb with a winter sowing demo. Attendees will learn about native plants and get free seed packets of common milkweed, black-eyed Susan and more.
Soul Brunch
Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday
City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph St.
Enjoy a Sunday morning serving of classic Motown, soul music and ’90s R&B classics. Tickets are $22-$28 online.
Gypsy Fari Record Signing
1-4 p.m. Saturday
606 Records, 1808 S. Allport St.
Join Chicago band Gypsy Fari for an intimate afternoon of conversations, pictures and autographs in celebration of their latest release, “Chi Town Reggae.”
Breath of Fresh Air: Breathing Workshop & Fundraiser
2-3:15 p.m. Saturday
TFI Physical Therapy, 2500 W. Bradley Place, Unit F
Learn proper breathing techniques from former White Sox physical therapist Ryan LeFever while helping raise funds for the American Lung Association. Register for $20 online.
Chicago Winter Whiskey Festival
3:30-6 p.m. Saturday
The Cauldron Chicago, 1612 W. Division St.
Whiskey lovers and connoisseurs can sip on more than 20 local and international whiskies at this winter tasting fest. There will also be food and drink specials, music and more. General admission tickets start at $55 online.
Live Ice Sculpture Demonstrations
2-4 p.m. Saturday and noon-2 p.m. Sunday
St. Alphonsus Church, 1429 W. Wellington Ave.
Watch is a professional ice sculptor who makes magic happen before your eyes — and takes suggestions on what to create. There will be food trucks offering complimentary drinks and pastries to help you keep warm.
‘American Desi Family’: A Comical Play
7 p.m. Saturday
South Asia Institute, 1925 S. Michigan Ave.
This Urdu/Hindi play written by Injila Hamesh is a satirical comedy that follows a South Asian family in the United States. Wajeh is dissatisfied with his wife, Naima, while their family friend Aashiq is a bandmaster who frequently faces false marriage promises from Noreen, a character who enjoys playing games. Tickets are $15-$50 online.
Cooking & Karaoke: Chinese Tapas Night
7-10 p.m. Saturday
Get in the Kitchen, 3617 N. Broadway
Spend a night singing karaoke while learning how to make three Chinese small plates, from dumplings to spring rolls. Tickets are $85 online.
Gaza Film Series
7 p.m. Saturday
Rizal Center, 1332 W. Irving Park Road
Catch a free screening of journalist Abby Martin’s 2019 film “Gaza Fights for Freedom” and stay for a discussion with Palestinians from Gaza. This is the final event in Chicago’s Gaza Film Series, which aims to inform Chicagoans on the history of Gaza and Palestine. Light refreshments will be served. RSVPs are required. Sign up here.
‘For Colored Boys’: An Original Stage Play
7-9:30 p.m. Saturday
Morgan Park Academy, 2153 W. 111th St.
This soul-stirring drama written and directed by Blake Martin follows the lives of seven African American men as they navigate through past, present and future worlds of disenfranchisement, racism, homophobia, hypermasculinity, violence and stereotypes. The performance contains heavy content, including racial slurs and conversations of child abuse. General admission tickets are $30 online.
Navy Pier Winter Disco
7-11 p.m. Saturday
Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave.
Grab friends and dance the night away during a live disco with Tribe, featuring live DJs and warm beverages that will be available to buy. Admission is free.
This Is Your Brain On Beer Comedy Show
8 p.m. Saturday
Midwest Coast Brewing Company, 2137 W. Walnut St.
Local comedians will put their stand-up skills to the test after a few brews from Midwest Coast Brewing. Each comic will do two sets, one dry and one after some drinks, and the audience will decide who holds up best. Tickets are $15 online.
Lenard Simpson Quartet
8-9:30 p.m. Saturday
Jazz Showcase, 806 S. Plymouth Court
Acclaimed jazz musician and saxophonist Lenard Simpson is performing soulful tunes at Jazz Showcase this weekend. Tickets are $25-$40 online.
Sideshow Gelato After Hours
10 p.m. Saturday
Sideshow Gelato, 4819 N. Western Ave.
Add a side of heat to your gelato with this 18-and-older burlesque show. Tickets are $10 online.
Barre & Brunch
9:30 a.m. Sunday
Chicago Winery, 739 N. Clark St.
Pair food and fitness at Chicago Winery this weekend. Kick off the morning with a dynamic barre workout combining ballet, Pilates and yoga, followed by brunch spread. Tickets are $25 online.
Hyde Park Handmade Bazaar
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave.
Shop handmade desserts, jewelry, skincare products, home decor, spices and more by South Side creators at this family-friendly market. There will be lounge areas, workshops and a live DJ. Find more information and a full list of vendors here.
Hands-On Tiramisu Class
Noon-1 p.m. Sunday
Eataly, 43 E. Ohio St.
Learn how to prepare a classic Italian dessert, tiramisu della nonna, at this hands-on workshop taught by an Eataly pastry chef. Afterward, taste a finished tiramisu with a glass of wine. Tickets are $85 online.
The Great Boutelli Kids’ Magic Show
2 p.m. Sunday
Sideshow Gelato, 4819 N. Western Ave.
Magician The Great Boutelli will produce doves out of thin air and perform other magic tricks at this family-friendly show. Afterward, attendees can stick around and learn tricks with Boutelli using the Sideshow Gelato Magic Kit. Tickets are $10-$25 online.
