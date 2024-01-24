CITY HALL — Plans for a 53-story apartment tower with almost 600 units received approval from a key City Council committee Tuesday, the latest large-scale project to be approved in the development-heavy West Loop.

The proposal for 420 N. May St. was one of numerous zoning changes signed off on by the Council’s Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Building Standards.

The committee also approved a 143-room hotel in the West Loop, a 40-unit mixed-use building in Ravenswood Manor and numerous smaller developments.

The zoning committee, which vets and oversees development proposals in Chicago, is still without a permanent leader two months after former chair Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) resigned. Several alderpeople are vying for the powerful position, Crain’s reported this week.

All of the proposals greenlit on Tuesday must still be approved by the full City Council, which is set to meet Wednesday morning.

A ground-floor rendering of the proposed apartment tower at 420 N. May St. in the West Loop Credit: Provided

West Loop Tower

Developer Crescent Heights plans to build a 53-story apartment tower at 420 N. May St. on the northern end of the West Loop. The tower is designed by Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture.

The building will include 587 units, with 119 of them designated as affordable. The developer will also pay more than $5 million to the Neighborhood Opportunity Bonus system as part of the project.

The building will house 440 parking spaces and have 3,750 square feet of “publicly accessible open space,” according to a presentation shared with the Chicago Plan Commission last week.

Several alderpeople praised the development Tuesday, especially for its public space component.

“The care that went into particularly the publicly open spaces, the thoughtfulness of how you incorporated that, was really great,” Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) said.

The project is the latest large housing development approved in the West Loop. Last fall, the zoning committee also greenlit nearly 2,000 apartments a few blocks away at the intersection of Morgan and Kinzie streets.

A rendering for a proposed 143 room hotel at 1016 W. Lake St. in the West Loop Credit: Provided

Lake Street Hotel

A 143-room hotel at 1016-1020 W. Lake Street in the West Loop was also approved Tuesday.

The $65 million project will be LEED Gold-certified and “aspires to be the first carbon-neutral hotel project undertaken in the city,” zoning attorney Rich Klawiter told alderpeople.

Backed by Developer Cogswell Realty and investor Erol Stapleton, the building’s façade will have bluestone cladding with “punched windows,” each retrofitted with planters and electrochromatic glass, developers told neighbors last year. Plants will be installed in all the windows and incorporated throughout the building.

The hotel will not have parking and instead will rely on rideshare and a valet service to park people’s cars offsite.

If approved by City Council, the hotel would join a growing number of boutique hotels in the area, including the Hoxton, Soho House, Emily Hotel and Nobu Chicago.

The proposed site for a 40-unit mixed use building at 2917-35 W. Lawrence Ave. Credit: Google/Provided

Ravenswood Manor Mixed-Use

A five-story, 40-unit apartment building with ground-floor retail from developer North Branch River Properties was approved for 2917-35 W. Lawrence Ave. less than a block from the Chicago River.

The building will include about 9,500 square feet of retail space. The site is home to a one-story commercial building and surface parking lot.

A transit-served location, the building will feature 19 parking spots, according to materials submitted to the city. The site is a few blocks north of the Francisco Brown Line station.

The zoning committee also approved plans on Tuesday to convert 60,000 square feet of vacant office space in a South Loop building to almost 70 residential units, the construction of 14 single-family homes in Canaryville, several restaurants across the city and numerous other projects.

Block Club’s Melody Mercado contributed.

