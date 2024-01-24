CHICAGO — Metra riders can continue bringing their bikes and scooters on rush-hour trains as the agency makes its pandemic policy a permanent rule Feb. 1, officials said Tuesday.

The commuter rail agency will also install bike racks on about 50 cars, which will each hold two to four bikes or e-scooters. Racks will first be installed on trains which carry the most bikes, and bike logos will be placed on the cars with racks, officials said.

The agency’s decision comes after 260,000 riders brought their bikes on Metra trains in 2023, the highest number for any year on record, officials said.

Metra leaders credited bicycling advocates “who lobbied the Metra Board of Directors, contributed to a working group that drafted the new policy and tested the new racks” for spurring the changes.

“We are truly grateful to the passionate cyclists who helped us change our policy for the betterment of all riders,” Jim Derwinski, Metra’s CEO and executive director, said in a statement last week. “Metra and bicycles are natural partners, and it is gratifying to solidify our relationship.”

Bikes, scooters, e-bikes and e-scooters are permitted on all trains at no extra cost under the permanent policy. They can be placed in the priority seating areas of accessible cars or in the new racks.

Bike and scooter spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and riders with disabilities still have priority in the trains’ accessible seating areas, officials said.

Riders with bikes and scooters may be refused entry or asked to leave the train if accessible seating is needed for passengers with disabilities, officials said.

“Every effort will be made to accommodate customers [with bikes] elsewhere on the train before requiring that they leave,” officials said.

Bicyclists have been allowed to put their bikes in accessible seating areas for nearly two decades, but they were previously limited to doing so on non-rush period trains. Metra began allowing bikes on all trains as ridership plummeted amid the pandemic.

For more information on the policy and the new bike racks, click here.

