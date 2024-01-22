CHICAGO — The wind hurts your face. The sun disappears for weeks at a time. The pretty snow turns into brown sludge.

Chicago winters can feel a little dreary, especially after the excitement of the holidays — but this season doesn’t have to be all gray.

There are still lots of things to do in Chicago when the winter hits: You can explore the city’s neighborhoods, pretend your’e on vacation in a conservatory, enjoy classic movies at Chicago’s famed theaters, try out new hobbies at local businesses and treat yourself to delicious grub that you can only get in Chicago.

Here’s a winter bucket list from our staff:

The trail around the lagoon in McKinley Park on Dec. 12, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Hitting The Trails — And Local Breweries

I’m looking forward to taking a long walk in the middle of winter — preferably when there’s snow out — along the 312 RiverRun or a similar trail. The city is usually hit with a deep frost or winter storm in February, and that’s when I bundle up and trek through the cold with my wife and adventurous friends, preferably going between breweries to warm up.

Alex Hernandez, Lincoln Square, North Center and Irving Park reporter

My wife and I can also be found enjoying area trails in the winter in our matching snowshoes like the nerds we are. We live on the Far South Side, so sometimes drive to suburban Palos and explore the forest preserves there. It’s quiet and there are actually some hills — a rarity in the region. With 15,000 acres to explore, we can hit up a new trail every weekend. And if we’re feeling really ambitious, climb the stairs at Swallow Cliff to warm up.

Jen Sabella, co-founder and executive editor

The Music Box Theatre in Lakeview on June 7, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Classic Movies At The Music Box

During Chicago’s bleak winter months, I frequent the vintage weekend matinees at the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave.

This month, the theater is running a five-week series featuring Hitchcock and Hitchcock-adjacent suspense movies, like “Rear Window,” “Charade” and “The Game.” A cozy historic theater, a bag of popcorn and classics on the big screen always warm my heart in spite of the chill outside.

Gwen Ihnat, Arts & Culture editor

Drag performer Abhijeet, nicknamed Bollywood Barbie, paints with Lynzo the Heartthrob at Essence’s Drag Paint n’ Sip event at Pinot’s Palette on June 15, 2023. The event raised funds for the Chicago Drag Travel Fund, which is committed to “making sure that drag performers and trans drag performers are safe going to these events.” Credit: Kathleen Hinkel for Block Club Chicago

Trying Out A New Hobby

I’ve long wanted to get my paint on with a class at Logan Square’s Pinot’s Palette, 2768 N. Milwaukee Ave., so I’ve added it to my calendar for 2024 to beat the winter blues. With several painting classes featuring beautiful landscapes and replicas of famous works, this indoor activity is sure to be a fun way to get creative, forget about the cold and maybe make friends, too. And if leaving the house feels like too much work, Pinot’s Palette offers paint-at-home kits that ship directly to your doorstep!

Ariel Parrella-Aureli, Logan Square, Humboldt Park and Avondale reporter

The perfect imperfection of a Rainbow Sherbet cake at Brown Sugar Bakery. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Grabbing A Treat At Brown Sugar Bakery

When I’m feeling the January blues after the holidays pass and the sky is gray, you can find me buying a sweet treat from Brown Sugar Bakery at 328 E. 75 St. There are tons of sweets owner Stephanie Hart bakes daily, but my new favorite is the chocolate-dipped potato chips. It’s the perfect combination of salty and sweet — a blend I’m just coming around to — and it comes in the cutest brown bag with the Brown Sugar label on the front.

Atavia Reed, Englewood, Auburn Gresham and Chatham reporter

Afro Joe’s Coffee Shop in Beverly. Credit: Atavia Reed/Block Club Chicago

Taking In A Cozy Cafe

When visiting family or loved ones in Beverly, I always make it a mission to stop by Afro Joe’s Coffee & Tea at 1818 W. 99th St. The shop has bumping music, good eats and even better drinks. Every weekend, it hosts a Saturday Soul Session with live music. There’s nothing quite as magical as sipping an oat milk latte while a soulful voice croons in the background.

Atavia Reed, Englewood, Auburn Gresham and Chatham reporter

The Garfield Park Conservatory on July 12, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Take In Nature — Outside And Inside

Since I was a young boy, my family and I have always found the Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Ave., to be the perfect escape on a dreary winter day, and I always cherish a visit there.

If you want to get outside, rent a pair of affordable ice skates at McKinley Park ice rink, 2210 W. Pershing Road. Warm up after with a hot chocolate, doughnuts and turkey smothered in gravy at Huck Finn’s across the street.

That, and wander around the South Shore Nature Sanctuary, 7059 S. South Shore Drive. The quietude among the birds, trees and lake lapping onto the icy beach, paired with stunning views of the city’s skyline, is incomparable.

Colin Boyle, photographer and reporter

Owner Lee Nendza poses for a portrait in Andy’s Bowling Pro Shop, 6358 S. Pulaski Road, in West Lawn on Nov. 16, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Bowling Away Winter Blues

My new favorite winter pastime is a classic one: bowling. Rent a lane for an hour with friends at a city bowling alley (call as far ahead as you can). It’s a sport worth taking seriously.

Stick with bowling — the fun really starts once you learn to master the elusive curve shot. From there, you can buy a bowling ball from one of the city’s last two freestanding pro shops. Simmons and Andy’s will take good care of you; take my word for it.

Mack Liederman, reporter

Nigel Ridgeway (left), also known as TREW, and Marco Jacobo, also known as Maker, dig through the crates at Miyagi Records, 307 E. Garfield Blvd. in Washington Park. Credit: Clayton de la Chapelle/Miyagi Records

Explore Local Record Stores

Few places help me through the winter blues like record shops, from Hyde Park Records at 1377 E. 53rd St. to Miyagi Records, 307 E. Garfield Blvd., and Beverly Records, 11612 S. Western Ave., or any number of spectacular local outlets. Whether you cash out on rare finds or take chances on the crustiest bargain bin LPs, you can spend hours in the warmth discovering music. Asking questions (or sparking musical debates, if you’re that person) with shop employees can ward off feelings of isolation and boredom.

Maxwell Evans, Hyde Park, Woodlawn and South Shore reporter

People cross Milwaukee Avenue as snow falls in Logan Square on Jan. 25, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Walking The Entire Length Of An Arterial Street

Yes, I’m serious. Last year, my friends and I started a mini-tradition of walking the entire length of major Chicago streets as a way to get outside in the winter and see new parts of the city. We started with Grand Avenue, walking all the way from Elmwood Park to the very tip of Navy Pier. We followed it up with Milwaukee Avenue, which began with lunch at the Red Apple Polish buffet near the Niles border. Next up, we’re eyeing Archer Avenue and Clark Street.

Quinn Myers, Wicker Park, Bucktown and West Town reporter

Przyprawa is dripped into a white borscht with sausage soup at Podhalanka, arguably the only authentic Polish business still standing at the Polish Triangle, on Nov. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Eat Soup

For me, the best way to beat the cold — or beat a cold — is soup. And it better be salty. My recommendations: Make an easy, at-home tomato soup; if I can make one, so can you. Or eat one of the following of my personal favorite soup-related restaurants:

• Kamaya Sushi, 806 W. Webster Ave.: The chicken katsu ramen is my go-to when I’m feeling cold or under the weather.

• Peke’s Pozole, 4710 S. Pulaski Road: This is a classic for me when I’m out working in the field and need something to help thaw out.

• Happy Lamb Hot Pot, 2342 S. Wentworth Ave.: This is a great place to bring friends. Literally anything that’s been simmered in its spicy broth is delicious.

Madison Savedra, Pilsen, Little Village and Back of the Yards reporter

You can grab a Small Cheval burger, among other offerings, at Aster Hall. Credit: Small Cheval/ Facebook

Grab Food With A Downtown View

To try something tucked away on Michigan Avenue, go to Aster Hall inside 900 North Michigan Shops. Head to levels five and six, which open up into a food hall with kiosks from Small Cheval, Chicago Char Dogs, Aster Sushi and more. You can also hit up the bar on the sixth floor for a great view and a reasonably priced happy hour.

Melody Mercado, Downtown reporter

A person stands outside Shaw’s Crab House. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Treat Yourself To A Lobster Roll

Go to Shaw’s Crab House, 21 E. Hubbard St. Hang a right at the host stand, grab a seat in the Oyster Bar (not the dining room; big difference) and order a lobster roll. Do not look at the price. Just know you’re worth it, and summer in Chicago — in the dead of winter — is right there in front of you. Fleeting, sure, but delicious.

Janet Rausa Fuller, managing editor

From left: Audrey Billings, Brandon Dahlquist, Michael Mahler and Dara Cameron in American Blues Theater’s radio-play version of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Credit: Michael Brosilow

Taking In The Theater

Getting out to small neighborhood theaters is on my bucket list every year because there are so many choices. Seeing “From the Mississippi Delta” at Rogers Park’s Lifeline Theater, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave., was a highlight for me this year. Next up: the newly opened American Blues Theater, 5627 N. Lincoln Ave. Can’t wait.

Shamus Toomey, publisher and co-founder

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: