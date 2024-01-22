PILSEN — A Pilsen-based running club is gearing up to run more than 300 miles on the West Coast, and the members are asking Chicagoans for help paying for the race.

Tortugas Run Club, founded in 2021, has 15 runners who will run 340 miles this spring in an unsanctioned relay race called The Speed Project, said club founder David Ruiz. The race kicks off at the Santa Monica pier in California and ends at the Las Vegas welcome sign.

The Tortugas runners will tackle the route in pieces, each running about 3-5 miles at a time and taking turns, Ruiz said. The money the team raises will go toward the initial lodging in California, the vans needed to keep up with the runners as they race and provisions during the event since they won’t have aid stations with snacks and liquids like one might see during the Chicago marathon.

The team’s GoFundMe has a goal of $5,000, and about $1,000 has been raised as of Monday morning. The race begins March 29, Ruiz said.

A group photo of the Pilsen-based Tortugas Run Club. Credit: Provided

The Speed Project isn’t your typical race. It doesn’t have a formal website, rules or signup portal, according to Ruiz and other reporting on this somewhat secretive race. Ruiz said it’s invite-only, so when Tortugas was offered a chance to run, “you kind of have to go.”

After taking off from Santa Monica, the runners will venture through Hollywood, the Antelope Valley, an airplane graveyard on the outskirts the Mojave Desert, the city of Barstow, a remote town called Baker, the edge of the Death Valley National Park, a piece of the Old Spanish Trail and, finally, a Nevada state highway.

This race is particularly important to the group because they’ve put together a team entirely of Mexican-American runners, Ruiz said.

“You look at everybody on the team, and we’re all different paces, different shapes, different sizes. The one thing that brings us all together is that we have the same roots,” Ruiz said. “I think we want visibility, we want people to see us, we want people to hear us. We want to get people inspired to do whatever you want to do — maybe it’s not running, but maybe it’s some other sport.”

Anyone interested in keeping up with the Tortugas runners as they take on the Speed Project can follow their social media, Ruiz said.

Leading up to the race, Tortugas Run Club is still meeting 10 a.m. Sundays at Gracias Maria in Pilsen, 1850 S. Blue Island Ave., Ruiz said. After the race, the club will start meeting again at Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St.

