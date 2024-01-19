LOGAN SQUARE — Developers hoping to renovate the dilapidated Hollander Storage & Moving site have shared updated plans for their apartment proposal with the community after almost two years.

GW Properties, which owns the site at 2418-2428 N. Milwaukee Ave, shared a fifth version of plans for the building at the monthly Logan Square Preservation meeting Thursday night. The building has been eyed for an overhaul since 2018, when the company bought it.

The updated plans show increased density, slightly larger space for retail and larger apartments compared to an apartment proposal shared in 2022, though much of the exterior and design elements have remained the same.

The plans garnered enthusiastic nods and positive feedback from the majority of neighbors and community members at the meeting. While some expressed concerns about affordability, parking, bikeability and potential retail tenants, those in attendance said they want to see the project move forward — for real this time.

GW Properties plans to rehab the Hollander building and replace the one-story building and parking lot next door with an adjoining apartment complex.

GW Properties owns the historical Hollander building and the neighboring site, seen in August 2018. It has ben vacant since then. Credit: Mina Bloom/Bock Club Chicago

New plans call for 62 loft-style industrial apartments, a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and studios, and about 13,000 square feet of retail space. Previous plans had called for 57 apartments and 11,000 square feet of retail on the ground floor.

Each unit would be about 800-1,000 square feet, said Mitch Goltz, president and founder of GW Properties.

Twelve of the apartments, or 20 percent, would be affordable under the city’s Affordable Requirements Ordinance for people averaging at most 60 percent of the area median income, and would include a mix of floor plans, per city regulations.

Another change is placing the residential entrance on the Fullerton Avenue side to make apartments easier to access and avoid Milwaukee Avenue traffic, Goltz said.

“We do believe this project represents the best use of this land [and] property, and it will really bring the most amount of new good things to the area that has so many other great things,” Goltz said.

Retail tenants have not been confirmed, though developers hinted that Guidepost Montessori, which signed onto the previous proposal, may still be on board. Retail space could be split between four or five tenants, or could accommodate one large tenant, he said.

Residents at the meeting urged developers to get a grocery store, something many Logan Square neighbors have wanted closer to the area for years.

The project is similar to formal and informal proposals developers floated in 2019 and 2020.

The updated proposal for the Hollander site in Logan Square is similar to the 2020 plan for the site, in terms of size and design, renderings show. Credit: NORR Architects

GW Properties received City Council approval in 2021 to convert the building into a mixed-use complex with offices, retail and nine apartments. That plan was no longer financially viable due to cost increases related to the pandemic, Goltz said.

The revised plan is a “sidestep from what’s already been reviewed and proposed” and includes more ways to preserve the 112-year-old property, such as saving the exterior terracotta and restoring more of the lobby and marble walls, Goltz said.

The proposal includes nine on-site parking spots, and up to 20 more spots will be available underneath the CTA tracks, Goltz said. Each parking space will be an extra fee for tenants, but developers expect many to bike or ride public transit since the building is near two Blue Line stops and in a transit-oriented development area.

There will also be 100 bike spots in the basement, Goltz said.

Jill Brady, a neighbor who lives across from the proposed development in the 2400 block of North Richmond Street, complimented the building preservation efforts. She and other neighbors voiced concerns over parking and alley noise, but overall had no issues with the latest plans.

“The fact that they’re preserving a lot of the interior makes me happy, and the terracotta outside,” Brady said. “It’s favorable.”

Charlie Ockerlund, a Logan Square Preservation member, wants developers to commit to rent affordability across the board, not just in the 12 city-designated units, he said.

“I like the adaptive reuse … but we need more affordable housing, especially in an area that’s being threatened every day,” Ockerlund said. “I’d like to make sure that these studios are not $2,400-$2,500 a month, which is what we’ve seen in a lot of these new developments in the area.”

Updated rents haven’t been determined yet, but they would be dictated by the market when the project is built, Goltz said.

An old Hollander moving truck parked in front of the Logan Square building, 2418 N. Milwaukee Ave., is seen circa 1935. Credit: Facebook/Hollander Storage & Moving

Andy Schneider, president of Logan Square Preservation, commended the updated plans that will preserve more of the building and fix a vacant eyesore.

“The neighbors have various minor concerns, but broadly speaking, they’re supportive of the project and we want to see a successful redevelopment of a building that otherwise is vacant and crumbling, and that’s not a good thing for anybody,” Schneider said.

The group will gather more feedback from the community in the coming days and pass it on to Ald. Daniel La Spata’s office. People can email president@logansquarepreservation.org or info@the1stward.com to share feedback.

The project needs a zoning change, which would be its third since 2020. La Spata previously expressed hesitation about new plans, partly because of the ever-changing proposals for the site that had gotten key backing but never come to fruition.

Now that the updated plans have received mostly positive feedback from neighbors, Goltz hopes the plans can go before a larger community meeting with the alderman and get started on the various city approvals, he said.

The site was home to the Hollander Storage & Moving company for more than a century. The Hollander family sold the Logan Square building to GW Properties in 2018 and moved its operations to the company headquarters in suburban Elk Grove Village. In the years leading up to the sale, the building was only being used to store the company’s records.

