CHICAGO — Snow, deep freeze and more snow hit the city this week, but it didn’t stop us from covering the news.

See what Block Club reporters captured while covering the neighborhoods this week.

The sun rises over a steamy Lake Michigan and frozen Chicago amid another day of subzero temperatures at Loyola Beach in Rogers Park on Jan. 16, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Steam rises off of Lake Michigan as temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Local Lens: Finding Beauty In Photographing Frigid Sunrises

Phillip Whitman mans the bar during opening night at BSL Soul, Uptown’s newest soul food restaurant attached to drag lounge The Baton Show Lounge, on Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

An order of “T’s Famous Catfish Dinner” with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans during opening night at BSL Soul, Uptown’s newest soul food restaurant attached to drag lounge The Baton Show Lounge, on Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Founder Toni CJ Rodgers poses for a portrait during opening night at BSL Soul, Uptown’s newest soul food restaurant attached to The Baton Show Lounge, on Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Legendary Drag Club Baton Show Lounge Expands With New Soul Food Restaurant

A few dozen migrants were temporarily relocated to the basement floor of the Harold Washington Library amid frigid temperatures on Jan. 15, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Migrants At ‘Landing Zone’ Moved To Harold Washington Library Amid Subzero Temperatures

Dan O’Conor a.k.a. the Great Lake Jumper poses for a portrait with ice on his face after jumping into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds over at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dan O’Conor a.k.a. the Great Lake Jumper jumps into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Chicago’s Great Lake Jumper Does It Again, Diving Into Lake Michigan Despite Below-Zero Temps

Wardell Spires of S and S Pest Control plows the snow and slush in a parking lot in West Loop amid the winter storm on Jan. 12, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: