WASHINGTON HEIGHTS — A new field house is coming to Jackie Robinson Park, one that will honor neighbors’ requests to bring new amenities for the park’s namesake little league.

Jackie Robinson Park, 10540 S. Morgan St., has been home to the Jackie Robinson West Little League team since its founding in 1971, serving as its home base through the league’s triumphs and tribulations over the years.

With plans to build a field house at the park underway, the Park District is working with neighbors and architecture firm Booth Hansen to make sure the 18,000 square-foot facility will keep baseball in mind, officials said.

Park District officials released designs for the field house at a virtual meeting Wednesday attended by neighbors and local officials, including Ald. Ronnie L. Mosley (21st) and state Rep. Justin Slaughter.

“All of this effort is to really provide the community with a new amenity while also honoring the namesake of this park, Jackie Robinson, and his contributions to baseball,” Heather Gleason, the Park District’s director of planning and development, said during the meeting.

The field house will replace an annex of neighboring Mount Vernon Elementary School that has sat vacant for roughly a decade, taking up space in the 12-acre park. The project is bolstered by a $15 million state grant secured with Slaughter’s help.

The field house will include a full-sized gymnasium, two multipurpose club rooms, a fitness center, teen room, offices, lobby and storage space, according to a Park District press release.

The plan is to begin construction this year, Gleason said. Currently, Jackie Robinson Park features a small multi-purpose club room.

The field house would take over a vacant annex of neighboring Mount Vernon Elementary School. Credit: Chicago Park District/Booth Hansen

Renderings show batting nets being utilized in the gym. Credit: Chicago Park District/Booth Hansen

The idea presented Wednesday night featured a building with a large number of windows, entrances on both sides of the main structure and green space for outdoor programs.

“This configuration of the building also allows for this nice central green space looking out onto the rest of the park where the community could host community events,” Gleason said. “We could have Movies in the Park here during the summer, or even just a gathering space for residents to enjoy during nice weather.”

To build the field house, the basketball and volleyball court will have to be moved, but Gleason assured attendees the courts will be rebuilt, with renderings showing their new placement.

Pathways will also connect the field house to the recently opened Nature Play Space and Mount Vernon Elementary School so students can access the field house easily. The school could potentially work with the Park District to use the space for school functions, including dances, Gleason said.

The building will include visual homages to and quotes from the park’s namesake, officials said. The current design plans to cater to the park’s little leaguers by installing retractable batting nets in the nearly 7,000-square-foot gymnasium.

“There are a lot of baseball teams that play here at Jackie Robinson, wanting someplace when the weather’s not so great, or when in the wintertime when they’re doing some training, have a way to be able to do some of that within the field house space. So we sent our architects back to the drawing board,” Gleason said.

The field house would include photos of and quotes from Jackie Robinson. Credit: Chicago Park District/Booth Hansen

At the community meeting, the Park District presented two options for the batting nets: one retractable batting net or two. Both options would allow for the rest of the gym to be used while the batting nets are in use.

A representative for the Jackie Robinson West Little League team attended the meeting and advocated for two nets.

The Park District is looking for feedback from residents before making final decisions about the design. A survey about the project can be found at the Park District’s Featured Capital Projects website.

“This is going to be a beacon of hope, a beacon of inspiration for our youth and for our children,” Slaughter said. “So, we’re just really excited.”

