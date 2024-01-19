WEST LOOP — The Democratic National Convention is seven months away, but preparations start now in the battle to hang onto the White House.

The convention is Aug. 19-22 and will be centered around two locations: The McCormick Place Convention Center will host daytime party business, and the United Center will be used for evening events. Journalists descended onto the United Center for a site tour Thursday.

The convention is expected to be a $150 million economic boon for Chicago as delegates from all across the United States stay in hotels Downtown and eat at restaurants across the city. Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit, bringing in tourist dollars to local businesses.

But party leaders want something from Chicago, too: They hope the city will play a key role in creating a “Blue Wall” in the Midwest as they try to hold onto Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota for the presidential election.

Convention chair Minyon Moore, a South Side native, White House adviser and Clinton administration veteran, reiterated the importance of Chicago’s part in the Blue Wall to reporters Thursday.

“The Blue Wall that ushered Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in in 2022 was crucial to the success of that campaign,” Moore said. “Now, in 2024, we’re going to put a convention on with the blue wall that shows how Democrats are changing the lives of people in the heartland and all across America.”

Then-President Bill Clinton, first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and vice president Al Gore at the 1996 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Chicago was announced as the 2024 DNC Host City in April, beating out Atlanta and New York City after local leaders lobbied hard for about a year to bring the convention here. The city has hosted 25 political conventions, 11 DNC conventions and, most recently, the 2012 NATO Summit.

The last time the DNC was in Chicago was in 1996 at the United Center, where then-President Bill Clinton was nominated for reelection.

Before then, the city hadn’t held a major party’s convention since the infamous 1968 event, when riots broke out and the National Guard was called in.

Convention chair Minyon Moore, a Chicago South Side native and a Biden White House adviser and Clinton administration veteran, reiterated the importance of Chicago’s Blue Wall to a sea of reporters Thursday Jan. 18, 2024. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

The official logo for the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

On Thursday, DNC officials revealed the convention’s official logo, which incorporates the Chicago star as a nod to its host city.

DNC officials and former Mayor Lori Lightfoot have said the convention is committed to featuring Chicago’s small businesses and local workers.

The Democratic National Convention Committee and the host committee have chosen four firms to handle the the DNC’s event management and construction. They are Hargrove, Show Strategy, Populous and McHugh-Powers UC, a joint venture between McHugh Construction and Powers & Sons Construction.

Show Strategy is a Black-owned, Englewood-based firm in Chicago and is the first Black-owned firm to serve as a prime contractor in modern convention history, according to a news release. McHugh-Powers UC is also a Chicago-based company.

Party officials also recently announced the Marriott Marquis Chicago and Hyatt Regency at McCormick Place, both connected to the McCormick Place convention center, will be the official hotels for the convention.

Alex Hornbrook, executive director of the 2024 Democratic National Convention welcoming reporters to the United Center Jan. 18 2024. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Officials also said Thursday they welcome people who will come in August to “exercise their First Amendment right” to protest.

Already the convention has attracted protestors. A small group of pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered Thursday outside the parking lot of the United Center, according to WGN.

“The Democratic Party welcomes that. … We also have as our top priority, the safety and security of our delegates, our guests and all of the media covering them. We’re working very closely with the United States Secret Service, who coordinates all of the various federal state and local law enforcement agencies,” said Alex Hornbrook, executive director of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

