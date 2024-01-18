WEST LOOP — The “Carrie Bradshaw of TikTok” is coming to Chicago to promote her debut book and connect with her many followers.

TikTok star and author Eli Rallo’s “I Didn’t Know I Needed This” book tour will come to Chicago Feb. 1 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St. The show is sold out, though fans can get on a wait list for available tickets.

On social media, Rallo has garnered a following by posting about her personal experiences with dating, mental health and friendship as a young person living in New York City. She has been dubbed the Gen Z version of Carrie Bradshaw, the “Sex And The City” character whose newspaper column detailed her social and love life in the big city. Rallo has nearly 800,000 followers on TikTok.

Rallo’s book, “I Didn’t Know I Needed This,” features her best tips for navigating the challenging world of modern dating and romance. Each chapter opens with a new set of rules, ranging from “Rules for Dating Apps” to “Rules for Being Single.” The book was released Dec. 12.

Through her social media, podcast and now a book, Rallo has connected with a huge audience of young people, some of whom will be attending her local book tour stop.

“As an eldest daughter who has always wanted an older sister to turn to for advice, I found myself sometimes wishing I could just Facetime her and be like ‘Ah! Help!’” said Ashley Foster, a Chicago resident who will be at the show. “That’s why her podcast and book are so exciting to me, because I can now just flip to a chapter in her book or listen to my favorite episode of her podcast whenever I need to hear something ‘I didn’t know I needed.'”

Two special guests have been announced for the show: Nina Haines, founder of the queer woman-friendly book club Sapphlit, and Maalvika Bhatand, podcast host and Northwestern Ph.D. candidate. The event will be interactive, with segments that will allow Rallo to connect and engage with her fans.

One of these segments includes her popular “Ask Advice/Anything Else” series, an advice column that she regularly holds through her Instagram stories.

“I aspire to have her perspective on life because she is the perfect example of loving yourself,” said Ava Grayson, a follower of Rallo’s. “She shows that it’s so important to put yourself first and to know what you deserve in life. She speaks on choosing yourself which is such an important lesson that I think every young woman in today’s world needs to hear.”

City Winery will open its doors at 6 p.m., two hours before the event starts. According to a recent Instagram post by Rallo, her suggested food and wine pairings while reading her book are Vouvray and a Caesar salad.

