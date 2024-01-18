BRONZEVILLE — Pilgrim Baptist Church is one of several historical Illinois sites set to receive a $5,000 grant from Landmarks Illinois’ Preservation Fund to support preservation efforts.

The money will help the church, 3301 S. Indiana Ave., with plans to conduct an environmental study of the property, which was damaged in a 2020 storm that leveled the south wall.

The grant comes nearly two years after Pilgrim Baptist was awarded $2 million to rebuild and create the National Museum of Gospel Music.

The nonprofit is giving out a total of $32,100 to projects across the state. Other sites set to receive funds include Share Your Soles in Pullman, which will get $5,000 to repair and replace wood shingles on the Pullman Stables, and the Bucky Fuller Dome Home in Carbondale, which was awarded $5,000 to maintain the famed architect’s former residence, now a museum.

Antoinette Wright, president and executive director of the museum, told Block Club that Hyde Environmental, a Midwest environmental consulting firm, will spend the next few weeks testing the ground soil for contaminants as work on the museum moves ahead.

Construction on the National Museum of Gospel at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Douglas on Sept. 22, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

“We had our second architectural stakeholders meeting at the beginning of December, and that group was presented with suggested interior and exterior modifications,” said Wright, who previously served as deputy director of DuSable Museum. “Those modifications we’re looking at on the exterior are on the south and east walls that were damaged in 2020. So we’re working on the exterior limestone portion and doing the necessary preservation work.”

Pilgrim Baptist was still rebuilding from the January 2006 fire that swept through the church when the storm hit four years ago. The recovery has been a journey, but Wright is encouraged by the progress made in the past few years. Maintaining the architectural value of Dankmar Adler and Louis Sullivan — the famed Chicago architects behind the historical building — is top priority, she said.

The church, known as the birthplace of gospel due to its world-renowned choir director, Thomas A. Dorsey, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. In 1981, it became a Chicago landmark.

Dorsey’s most popular song, “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” is said to have been composed at the piano inside Poro College, Annie Turnbo Malone’s beauty school, Wright said. She’s hoping plans are still in the works for a plaque designating that site where Mollison Elementary School now stands.

The Pilgrim Baptist Church structure had all but been written off in the 2010s, with a community member telling the Tribune in a 2015 interview he and other residents were petitioning church leaders to have it rebuilt or demolished to restore sidewalk access.

An archival image of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Douglas in 1964. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Meanwhile, Wright is focused on building “a museum without walls,” creating programs not only to engage the community but to illustrate the importance of Pilgrim Baptist’s rebirth.

In April, the museum treated 125 people to a performance by London’s Kingdom Choir at Harris Theater; this spring, the organization is collaborating with the Gateway Festival Orchestra to treat another large group to a performance at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Grammy-winning gospel group Take 6.

Wright has also been spearheading efforts to collect items for display once the building opens. Realizing some people may be wary of parting with prized possessions, she’s been working with a pair of interns to create copies of artifacts, which will allow them to stay in the proper hands.

“The fact that we were not given the recognition of our contributions to this country’s development — and more — that’s why I enjoyed being a being a part of the museum industry, and using it as a seat of power, of empowerment. So it’s been wonderful,” Wright said.

