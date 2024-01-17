AUSTIN — A travel program to help young West Siders broader their horizons received a state-funded grant to support trips outside of the city.

Chicago Austin Youth Travel Adventures, 5940 W. Chicago Ave., will use funds secured by Rep. La Shawn Ford to give up to 500 people ages 14 to 21 the chance to take trips to different cultural centers throughout the country, founder Crystal Dyer said.

These include trips to Washington D.C., New York, Detroit and Wisconsin this year, Dyer said.

The organization is also known for its local field trips for people 9 to 21, which gives young people the chance to visit different parts of Chicago and learn the histories of various neighborhoods.

The organization also offers an ancestry workshop for young people, after which participants can be eligible to join the group’s annual trips to Ghana. This year’s trip is part of their Juneteenth celebration and will be supported through a separate fundraiser, Dyer said.

In addition to these trips, the travel organization also provides services such as passport application assistance, aviation workshops with the EAA Young Eagles Build & Fly Program, and career training with a long-term goal of breaking the cycle of violence affecting the West Side, according to Dyer and the website.

The organization also recently received a $200,000 grant for gun violence prevention in partnership with the Chicago Park District and a $30,000 grant for Austin Fresh to promote healthy eating, Dyer said.

Traveling can help deepen a young person’s understanding of themselves and others at an early age, Dyer said. Black Americans on average are less likely to travel abroad than other races, which Dyer said affects life mobility and cultural experiences.

“Living in a segregated landlocked area, a lot of the youth here never leave their community at all,” Dyer said. “[With us], they get to learn from Chinese, Greek and Lithuanian cultures and see how they overcame extreme prejudice when they came to this country, as well.”

The organization was founded in 2016 as a youth violence intervention program after Dyer’s grandson, Devin, was killed shortly after his 18th birthday, according to their website. As the founder of another travel organization, Gone Again Travels, she has previously worked with Ford to fund trips to South Africa for West Siders.

That trip included visiting key sites along Nelson Mandela’s journey to dismantling apartheid and becoming the first democratically elected president in South Africa after 27 years of incarceration as a political prisoner.

Gone Again Travels has previously hosted the Chi-Town Soul Trolley Tour series to take visitors for a ride to historical sites and Black-owned restaurants to connect neighbors to overlooked West Side locations. Participants visited historical sites such as the Epiphany Center for the Arts on the Near West Side, which was once a meeting spot for Fred Hampton and the Black Panther Party.

Gone Again Travel in the Austin neighborhood on May 24, 2021. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

After traveling to South Africa in 2020, Ford said his perspective on the continent changed significantly, and it is something that more people should experience. Traveling can teach young people from Austin about the history and cultural mindsets of others regardless of race, he said.

“It’s not only a great history lesson for children, it’s completely life-changing for adults,” he said. “People don’t understand the culture of Africa and how great of a continent it is. What we learned about Africa here has given us a negative view of one of the most fascinating continents on the planet. Opening people up to it can change generations.”

