Credibility: Original Reporting

On the Ground

Sources Cited Original Reporting This article contains new, firsthand information uncovered by its reporter(s). This includes directly interviewing sources and research / analysis of primary source documents. On the Ground Indicates that a Newsmaker/Newsmakers was/were physically present to report the article from some/all of the location(s) it concerns. Sources Cited As a news piece, this article cites verifiable, third-party sources which have all been thoroughly fact-checked and deemed credible by the Newsroom in accordance with the Civil Constitution.

OLD TOWN — Developers planning a 395-foot tower among a series of developments in Old Town have altered the high-rise’s design to better match the historic neighborhood’s architecture, but neighbors say their concerns around its density and traffic impact remain unaddressed.

Fern Hill shared the latest changes for their plans, which center around a proposed 36-story apartment tower at the northwest corner of North Avenue and LaSalle Drive, during a virtual community meeting hosted Tuesday by Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) and the Old Town Merchants & Residents Association.

Other parts of the project include:

removal of the BP and Shell gas stations at 1647 N. LaSalle Drive and 130 W. North Ave. so the Moody Church can expand its administrative offices.

redevelopment of the Walgreens at North Avenue and Wells Street to modernize its storefront while allowing for part of the tower to be built above it.

transformation of the vacant Treasure Island store on Wells Street, which developers are working to fill with a new grocery store.

The latest changes were mostly aesthetic, while the tower’s height, density and parking spaces remained unchanged from the September meeting where its first renderings were unveiled.

A rendering shows the view of Fern Hill’s proposed tower with the Chicago History Museum in the foreground. Credit: Provided/Fern Hill

Tuesday’s meeting doubled as an opportunity for neighbors to publicly share their feedback, which included fierce opposition from nearby homeowners and a mix of others who supported Fern Hill’s proposal for bringing more density to an area close to public transportation.

Hopkins said his office has heard from a “significant and growing opposition” to the project, as well as an “outnumbered” group of supporters.

“We’re not done yet,” Hopkins said. “This is the point where I stress that no decision has been made. This process is about leading us to a decision, and we are not there yet.”

A number of design changes were made to the 500-apartment high-rise after neighbors’ feedback said the tower’s original design did not match the aesthetics and character of Old Town, said Don Copper, principal at GREC Architects.

The tower will now use warmer colors in its mosaic design instead of the cooler color palette proposed in September, Copper said. The tower’s base has also been altered to use brickwork and warmer materials similar to neighboring buildings.

“So we’ve adjusted the design to be warmer and relate to all the beautiful masonry in the neighborhood,” Copper said. “There’s a lot of beautiful colors we can pull from this arts and crafts history of the neighborhood.”

The developers also recently struck a deal with Commissary Market, a locally owned grocery store that recently closed in the Gold Coast, to temporarily reopen in part of the vacant Treasure Island store at 1639 N. Wells St. before eventually moving into one of the ground-floor retail spaces of the tower.

A rendering of the view from North Avenue, walking by the Walgreens store. Credit: Provided/Fern Hill

The Walgreens at 1601 N. Wells St. would temporarily move into the rest of the vacant Treasure Island store while its current storefront is remodeled at the base of the tower, Anderson previously told Block Club.

The Walgreens design was also recently updated to use a brick facade with masonry textures similar to the neighboring townhomes. It was chosen based on community feedback from six designs unveiled in October.

Traffic Congestion And Density Concerns

Fern Hill’s plans were met with strong opposition from neighbors concerned about how the tower would exacerbate traffic congestion and affect views from nearby properties. Dozens of neighbors also spoke to share their support, claiming the area needs density, affordable housing and other improvements to improve safety in the area.

Anderson addressed traffic concerns during his presentation. Fern Hill has hired Kenig, Lindgren, O’Hara, Aboona, a Rosemont-based traffic and transportation planning and engineering firm, for a traffic study, which will be made public after review from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Anderson said the study found that while the addition of 500 apartments would bring more traffic to the area, its impact will be offset by the removal of the two gas stations.

“This proposal provides a net positive impact to traffic,” Anderson said.

Neighbors questioned the accuracy of Anderson’s traffic study, saying that North Avenue and the surrounding streets are already “a parking lot” most evenings and on weekends.

“I don’t believe that the traffic is going to get any better,” one neighbor said. “North Avenue is jammed up already, and we can’t handle the Amazon drivers, post office, packages and everything else that comes through.”

Another neighbor said the project’s “benefits outweigh the costs,” so he strongly supports it.

Those in favor of Fern Hill’s proposal praised the project for bringing hundreds of new residents to Old Town that would boost its local economy. They also said it would bring much-needed affordable housing to the area, with 100 apartments being rented out at 60 percent of the area median income.

“The new housing will promote housing affordability in the area, and the people who live in that housing will be customers for the businesses in Old Town,” one neighbor said. “The building itself is also much more attractive than what currently exists there.”

Hopkins said the traffic study is the “next piece of this puzzle” that needs to be addressed in more detail.

While the alderman did not take a stance on the proposal, he said there are “very good reasons to support this [and] very good reasons to oppose it.”

“I feel the weight of this right now on my shoulders, and it’s significant,” Hopkins said.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: