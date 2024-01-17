CHICAGO — The city is again extending the deadline for hundreds of migrants to leave local shelters.

The first round of evictions at migrant shelters has been pushed back from Monday to Feb. 1, city officials confirmed, citing the extended stretch of dangerously cold temperatures.

It’s the second delay to Mayor Brandon Johnson’s plan to institute a maximum 60-day stay in the city’s shelter network, an effort to get people into permanent housing and open up shelter beds for newly arrived asylum seekers.

The city previously pushed back the deadline for those facing evictions Jan. 16-21 to Monday. The announcement came as a brutal cold stretch gripped the city.

The new deadline is Feb. 1, pushed back again due to weather, mayoral spokesperson Ronnie Reese confirmed.

About 700 migrants have been given extensions. Thirteen asylum seekers have been living in the temporary sheltering system since 2022, according to a city briefing.

Hundreds of newly arrived migrants seek warmth in CTA warming buses at the “landing zone” in the Near West Side as they await placement in a shelter on Jan. 8, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Migrants staying in city shelters have received paper eviction notices in Spanish with the Monday deadline written in, according to documents provided to Block Club Chicago. The notices cited “severe weather conditions” as the reason for the initial short delay.

Johnson introduced the 60-day limit in November in hopes to speed up resettlement efforts as thousands of asylum seekers arriving in Chicago outpace available shelter beds. Some volunteers have questioned the administration’s decision, worried migrants may end up without stable housing during Chicago’s coldest months.

Volunteers blasted city officials for establishing the January deadlines without providing clear plans on how to help asylum seekers find other options.

Erika Villegas, who has been working with migrants on the Southwest Side, said she has been receiving photos of the notices and frantic text messages from families in shelters who are unsure what to do next.

“There’s no clear direction,” Villegas said. “Displacing families just so they can go back into the shelter system doesn’t make sense.”

Over 8,000 eviction notices, with varying deadlines, have been delivered to migrants, according to a city briefing.

Some groups of migrants are “connected” with Catholic Charities, including the 13 who have been in shelters since 2022, according a city briefing.

Others who entered shelters before Nov. 16 are eligible for rental assistance through the state, although that support was reduced from six to three months. Over 7,100 migrants who entered shelters after that date are not eligible for rental assistance, according to city documents.

A notice given to a migrant staying at the Social Club shelter. The notice outlines that the city has established a time limit for shelter stays, after which people must leave. This notice extends a migrant’s stay by one day because of extreme weather conditions. Credit: Provided

Johnson’s administration is not opening any more city-run migrant shelters for now as the state takes the lead on setting up new shelter beds, officials said. Instead, the city is refocusing on its “outmigration and resettlement services” to free up more space at existing shelters, Reese previously said.

The city has opened 27 emergency migrant shelters, which house over 14,500 people as of Wednesday. Nearly 35,000 migrants have been brought to Chicago from Texas since officials in the border state began bussing asylum seekers to big cities in August 2022, according to a city database.

The state has opened the most recent shelter in Little Village, and officials have promised to provide another 2,000 beds, Reese said.

Block Club’s Alex V. Hernandez contributed to this report.

