CHICAGO — The city’s cold spell continues Wednesday — when Chicago will be even colder than Alaska.

Chicago’s seen a streak of brutally cold days — but Wednesday will see the city finally warm up a bit, and the National Weather Service’s wind chill advisory will end in the morning.

Still, the city’s staying icy, with an expected high temperature of just 19 degrees Wednesday, and it could feel as cold as 19 below zero at times during the day. There could be wind gusts up to 25 mph.

In comparison, Anchorage, Alaska, will hit 22 degrees Wednesday, according to the weather agency.

Snow is expected after 9 p.m., as well, with 1-3 inches possible; and the night will be cloudy with a low of 16 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday could see more snow in the morning and at night. The skies will be cloudy, and it could warm up to 21 degrees during the day with a low of 15 overnight

Friday has more chances for snow, particularly in the morning, and it’ll be cloudy again. The day is expected to only get as warm as 17 degrees, and the low could drop to 6 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday could see mostly sunny skies, but it’ll remain chilly with an expected high of 17 degrees. Sunday could be warmer, with temperatures topping out at 23 degrees and more sun.

