LINCOLN PARK — Chicago-based musician Squirrel Flower will open the 2024 U.S. tour for her fifth album, “Tomorrow’s Fire,” Friday at Lincoln Hall.

Ella Williams, known as Squirrel Flower, is a “witch rock” artist whose music transcends genres. Her latest album combines her strong voice with explosive guitar chords, producing what Pitchfork described as “a beautiful, searing record.”

“I like to get loud, but I also like to have a lot of space in my music,” Williams said. “I’ve always felt very strange about genre lines. … I don’t really believe in categorizing my music like that.”

Doors open 7 p.m. Friday at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. The show starts 8 p.m. Tickets are $25, and admission is limited to people 18 or older. More information is on the venue website.

Williams, 27, has been performing as Squirrel Flower since she was 18. The artist picked up an electric guitar for the first time in college and ended up taking a semester off to record and release her first EP on Bandcamp.

Bit by bit, Williams’ work started to grow, she said. Since then, she’s been on a “never-ending wheel” of putting out more records and getting on the road. She doesn’t take it for granted when people who really care about her music come out to big shows, she said.

Williams wrote “Tomorrow’s Fire” almost entirely after moving to Chicago three years ago. The album includes a mix of songs, from cheerful, quiet beats in “Intheskatepark” to more confident and edgier sounds in “Full Time Job.”

“A lot of [the songs on the album] are not exactly about my life in Chicago, but they’re very inspired by my life there and by my community there and also my experience of trying to make it as a full-time musician,” she said. “It’s in a lot of the songs. Just thinking about what it is to be an artist right now and trying to kind of capture that.”

The 2024 U.S. tour is one of the longer tours Williams has set up — and she still acts as her own tour manager. The amount of work is sometimes extreme, but she said it’s nothing she isn’t used to.

Still, as an introvert who needs time to recharge after the constant adrenaline of being on the road, Williams said she combats burnout by doing other things during her time off, including working jobs in food service or spending time with family.

“What helps me not feel burnout is doing other things and realizing that being on the road or off the road is not my entire life,” she said.

But after a month of time at home for the holidays, Williams said she’s looking forward to getting back into what she loves: performing on stage and interacting with her fans. She said one of her favorite interactions on tour was when a fan from the Netherlands had her sign his passport, and she hopes to sign many more in her upcoming tour.

“I think always just the promise of music and making music and sharing music is enough to keep me going,” Williams said. “I don’t foresee myself ever stopping.”

While Williams didn’t want to give away everything about Chicago’s show, she said she’s excited about the two openers: Greg Freeman and Tenci. They are close friends of hers, and they’re musicians she admires, she said.

“I would tell people to come early for them and also stay late because we might all be doing a special song together,” she said. “I’m really excited for the show. It’s gonna be really fun.”

