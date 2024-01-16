LINCOLN PARK — Members and former employees of two North Side climbing gyms are blasting the owners for canceling popular yoga and fitness classes and laying off instructors with little notice last month.

Movement Gyms instructors at Lincoln Park, 1460 N. Dayton St., and Wrigleyville, 1115 W. Addison St., were notified of the decision to cancel classes due to “underperformance” Dec. 9. They were then laid off Dec. 15.

Since then, Chicago’s Movement locations haven’t offered yoga and fitness classes, amenities previously included in the monthly $98 membership fee, which increased from $93 Jan. 1.

Movement Gyms’ website states that yoga and fitness classes at the Wrigleyville and Lincoln Park locations are “temporarily paused while we work to thoroughly revamp our program.”

Yoga and fitness classes will be brought back in “a sustainable way before the end of March,” and Movement Gyms won’t “shift away” from yoga and fitness classes at any of its other locations throughout the country, according to a company statement.

Movement Gyms operates more than 30 climbing gyms throughout the country and acquired five locations in November, according to its website.

“We look forward to collaborating with both returning and new instructors as we thoughtfully relaunch these programs to serve our Chicago community,” according to Movement Gyms’ statement.

Gym members launched a petition Jan. 8 to protest the decision to pause classes and lay off instructors. Former instructors were told they could reapply for their jobs with no guarantee they would be hired again, they said.

The petition asks Movement Gyms’ leadership to apologize, offer employees their jobs back, provide them with backpay, reimburse gym members for a portion of their membership fees, write new contracts for employees nationwide and host at least two listening sessions with the Chicago climbing community, among other things.

The petition has already been signed by more than 250 people, with many supporters pledging to cancel their memberships if its demands are ignored, said Amy King, who helped organize the petition.

“The biggest thing we can hope for is that they’ll acknowledge they made a mistake and show us they’re actually committed to the community and willing to live by the core values they talk about on their website,” said King, who’s been a member of Movement Gyms since September 2022.

In a statement to Block Club, Movement Gyms did not address the petition. Company leaders “recognize” the effect pausing yoga and fitness classes had on the Chicago community as well as the “positive impact” instructors had on the community, they said in the statement.

“This difficult decision was made after carefully assessing the financial sustainability and participation trends specific to these programs, and their impact on these gyms,” the company leaders said in the statement.

‘There Was No Warning Or Anything’

Although employees were told the classes were canceled due to underperformance, former instructors and gym members said the classes were consistently full.

“The whole underperformance thing makes zero sense,” said Brittany Sue Hines, who’d been a Movement yoga instructor for about six weeks before classes were canceled. “You can ask any gym member, and we’re all in agreement that the classes were usually pleasantly full, not over capacity but enough to build a solid sense of community. It’s just mind-boggling to me.”

When the gym’s regional leadership changed early in the summer, employees were told to prioritize private training sessions and workshops, said a former employee, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation. Those services brought in more revenue than the fitness and yoga classes, which members could access without paying any additional fees, the former employee said.

Instructors at both Chicago locations were celebrated in the summer for meeting target goals for six months straight, the former employee said. Just two days before learning about the classes’ cancellation, he met with the gym leadership to discuss plans for the next year, he said.

“Things were shifting a lot, and the old ways of doing things became obsolete, which I was totally on board with at first,” the former employee said. “I received nothing but good feedback, and there was no warning or anything. When my boss let me know that fitness and yoga classes would be paused indefinitely, I was dumbfounded. But they couldn’t give me any more information.

“It doesn’t make sense for the business to cut both those programs the same week that they brought out huge banners and signs touting climbing, yoga and fitness.”

Losing his job meant losing his primary source of income, but the former employee said losing the sense of community he spent years developing was even worse than the “big financial hit.”

“They took away my ability to be in the gym and see my friends that work there and the regulars in my classes,” he said. “My top priority was always being able to connect with people. It was really hard when they told me that I was done and couldn’t come in anymore.”

He doesn’t plan to return to Movement Gyms even if leadership were to offer him his job back because he doesn’t agree with the way the gyms are being run.

“It makes me sad that in the [few] years I’ve spent at the company, it’s changed and become so much more corporatized,” he said. “It’s antithetical to the climbing community. I understand that gyms need to make money, but the way leadership has gone about it is just horrible.”

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: