CHICAGO — The city is not opening more migrant shelters as officials defer to state leaders to provide more shelter beds, documents show.

City officials “paused” efforts to open additional migrant shelters as of Dec. 22, citing “budget constraints,” according to a briefing obtained by Block Club Chicago.

The city is switching its migrant housing strategy and has begun planning the “rightsizing” of its shelter system to help address budget concerns, according to the briefing. Officials are also working to fill available shelter space immediately when people are resettled, according to the briefing.

In a statement, mayoral spokesperson Ronnie Reese said the city is expanding its “outmigration and resettlement services” to free up more space at existing shelters.

The change in policy comes as new migrants continue to outpace available shelter beds, and after the city’s plans for large migrant base camps were halted. State officials, who are spending $160 million to help house and resettle migrants, will lead the way in establishing another 2,000 migrant shelter beds, Reese said.

“The city is continuing to partner with the county and the state to provide asylum seekers with temporary shelter, food services, medical care and case management,” Reese said in the statement.

Alex Gough, a spokesperson for Gov. JB Pritzker, said the state is “not taking over any responsibilities from the city.”

“We are working in partnership to create additional capacity in an overrun system,” Gough said in a statement. “We continue to call on the federal government to step up with concrete action to help us continue providing services.”

More than 33,500 migrants have come to Chicago since August 2022.

The city has established 28 temporary shelters but is still struggling to provide enough housing, once forcing people to sleep in and outside police stations and more recently on CTA warming buses. Around 14,600 people are in city shelters as of Tuesday, according to the city.

The state-funded migrant shelter opened at the old CVS at 2634 S. Pulaski Rd. in Little Village, as seen on Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

At a Friday press conference, Mayor Brandon Johnson sidestepped a question about the city’s pause in shelter openings but said base camps were no longer being discussed by his administration.

Pritzker’s administration blocked Johnson’s plan for a winterized migrant encampment in Brighton Park in October, citing environmental concerns on the contaminated site. A similar plan at a Morgan Park site has not moved forward.

“It’s well documented we haven’t opened a shelter since December,” Johnson said Friday. “The outflow to resettle families have not been able to keep up with the influx. … Local government is not designed to handle this type of crisis.”

The newest city run shelter opened Nov. 18 in an office complex on Elston Avenue, across from the Salt Shed.

A state-funded shelter at a former CVS in Little Village opened last week with room for about 230 people. Preexisting plans for a shelter at a closed church in Portage Park are in negotiations among city, state and Archdiocese of Chicago leaders, officials said.

Johnson’s administration earmarked around $150 million in its 2024 budget to support migrants. The change in shelter strategy will help the city stay within the “confines” of its annual budget, Reese said.

Some of the city’s shelter openings have been marred by tense community pushback and inflated payments to property managers as officials scrambled to secure housing. Volunteers and those living in some shelters have cited inhumane living conditions conditions, including cramped quarters, bad food and insufficient heating.

The city is offering a temporary extension on its 60-day limit for shelter stays as a dangerous cold stretch rips through the city.

About 650 migrants face the new Jan. 22 eviction deadline, officials said. Of that group, only 17 have received housing assistance as of Friday.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli contributed to this report.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: