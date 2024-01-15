CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools called off classes Tuesday — with no remote learning planned — amid the cold snap that’s seen temperature dip below zero degrees.

District officials made the announcement Monday afternoon, which was a day off school to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We have been carefully monitoring the forecast over the past 24 hours, and have determined that given frigid temperatures predicted for tomorrow, and a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service that wind chills that could reach -30 degrees, it will be unsafe for staff and students to travel to school,” CPS said in an announcement posted just before 3:30 p.m. Monday. “Therefore, we are canceling all classes for Tuesday, January 16. All after-school programming, including athletic practices and games, are also canceled for Tuesday.”

CPS said there will be no remote learning Tuesday, but they do expect to return to classes Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning through noon Tuesday, alongside an already existing wind chill advisory, which will remain in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

High temperatures are expected to between 2 below zero and 6 degrees, with wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

This is the coldest stretch Chicago has felt in over a year. Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, said it’s reminiscent of Dec. 23, 2022 — when the city had a high of one below zero.

The temperature is expected to remain at a high of zero throughout Monday, with the low dipping to 12 below. It will feel like 20 to 30 degrees below zero through Monday and Tuesday, Kines said.

The wind is averaging 20 miles per hour, Kines said, “which on a typical day isn’t too bad, but when it gets this cold, it makes it a whole lot worse.”

“Even though the actual temperature this afternoon is going to be close to zero, 20 below zero is what it’s going to feel like,” Kines said. “Tomorrow is going to be the same.”

There’s some hope on the horizon, with temperatures expected to rise to the teens Wednesday and Thursday, according to Kines. But even that could be followed by Wednesday night snow and lower temperatures Friday and Saturday, he said.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: