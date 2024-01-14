MONTROSE HARBOR — Experts are warning Chicagaoans to stay inside this weekend amid the dangerously cold, below-zero temperatures and dress in multiple layers if you venture outside.

Dan O’Conor is not having it.

The city’s famed “Great Lake Jumper” dove into Lake Michigan once again Sunday morning — despite the negative-7 degree air temperature, negative-25 wind chill and 36-degree water.

O’Conor, along with friends Molly Kavanaugh and Glenn Rischke, took the plunge at Montrose Harbor, continuing O’Conor’s more than three-year streak of starting the day in the lake, despite the weather.

Dan O’Conor, Molly Kavanaugh and Glenn Rischke prepare to jump into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dan O’Conor, Molly Kavanaugh and Glenn Rischke prepare to jump into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dan O’Conor, Molly Kavanaugh and Glenn Rischke prepare to jump into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dan O’Conor jumps into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dan O’Conor a.k.a. the Great Lake Jumper swims in Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dan O’Conor exits Lake Michigan after leaping in as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dan O’Conor exits Lake Michigan after leaping in as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Molly Kavanaugh and Glenn Rischke jump into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dan O’Conor, Molly Kavanaugh and Glenn Rischke bundle up after jumping into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dan O’Conor aka the Great Lake Jumper poses for a portrait with ice on his face after jumping into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds over at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Steam rises off of Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

O’Conor has been jumping into Lake Michigan every day since June 2020, when he woke up hungover and decided to head to Lake Michigan to clear his head.

It was a Saturday and O’Conor said he had been stressed since COVID-19 first hit Chicago. Every day, the news had updates on a pandemic with seemingly no end in sight.

O’Conor rode his bike to the lake, locked it up and walked along the wall facing Lake Michigan near Montrose Harbor. On a whim, he said, he dove in.

“It was so enjoyable. I just kept doing it,” O’Conor said. “Going down there every day and having some peace of mind when I jumped in. It’s almost meditative.”

O’Conor is an artist who lives in Lincoln Square and runs a clothing company called Dtox Designs.

Over the past three years, he’s drawn crowds to watch him jump, had bands play at the lake as he goes in and dedicated plunges to lost friends and icons.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: