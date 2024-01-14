MONTROSE HARBOR — Experts are warning Chicagaoans to stay inside this weekend amid the dangerously cold, below-zero temperatures and dress in multiple layers if you venture outside.

Dan O’Conor is not having it.

The city’s famed “Great Lake Jumper” dove into Lake Michigan once again Sunday morning — despite the negative-7 degree air temperature, negative-25 wind chill and 36-degree water.

O’Conor, along with friends Molly Kavanaugh and Glenn Rischke, took the plunge at Montrose Harbor, continuing O’Conor’s more than three-year streak of starting the day in the lake, despite the weather.

Dan O’Conor, Molly Kavanaugh and Glenn Rischke prepare to jump into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Dan O’Conor, Molly Kavanaugh and Glenn Rischke prepare to jump into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Dan O’Conor, Molly Kavanaugh and Glenn Rischke prepare to jump into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Dan O’Conor jumps into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Dan O’Conor a.k.a. the Great Lake Jumper swims in Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Dan O’Conor exits Lake Michigan after leaping in as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Dan O’Conor exits Lake Michigan after leaping in as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Molly Kavanaugh and Glenn Rischke jump into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Dan O’Conor, Molly Kavanaugh and Glenn Rischke bundle up after jumping into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Dan O’Conor aka the Great Lake Jumper poses for a portrait with ice on his face after jumping into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds over at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Steam rises off of Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

O’Conor has been jumping into Lake Michigan every day since June 2020, when he woke up hungover and decided to head to Lake Michigan to clear his head.

It was a Saturday and O’Conor said he had been stressed since COVID-19 first hit Chicago. Every day, the news had updates on a pandemic with seemingly no end in sight.

O’Conor rode his bike to the lake, locked it up and walked along the wall facing Lake Michigan near Montrose Harbor. On a whim, he said, he dove in.

“It was so enjoyable. I just kept doing it,” O’Conor said. “Going down there every day and having some peace of mind when I jumped in. It’s almost meditative.” 

O’Conor is an artist who lives in Lincoln Square and runs a clothing company called Dtox Designs.

Over the past three years, he’s drawn crowds to watch him jump, had bands play at the lake as he goes in and dedicated plunges to lost friends and icons.

Support Local News!

Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:

Grammy Winner J. Ivy And ‘The Beautiful Village’ Of Poetry
Grammy Winner J. Ivy And ‘The Beautiful Village’ Of Poetry
Episode play icon
Grammy Winner J. Ivy And ‘The Beautiful Village’ Of Poetry
Episode play icon
Hundreds Of Migrants Sleeping In CTA Buses As Brutal Winter Weather Arrives
Episode play icon
The History Of Dibs In Chicago
Episode play icon
Chicago’s Best Pizza Might Be Inside The Cook County Jail
Episode play icon
Is School Choice Going Away In Chicago?
Search Results placeholder

Twitter @colinbphoto