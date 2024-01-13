CHICAGO — Chicagoans are urged to stay inside this weekend as “dangerously chilly” temperatures are expected after Friday’s snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service and city officials.

The temperature will remain in the low to mid-20s Saturday and steadily fall through the night, along with some snow in the evening.

“There is going to be a period of light snow this evening that might cause a few additional slippery spots, but accumulations will be an inch or less from that,” said Tom Kines, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. “The big deal is the extreme cold and the wind today, tonight and even tomorrow.”

The bitter cold temperatures will stick around through at least Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be “struggling to reach zero or even single digits,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jake Petr.

The record/near record warm start to winter is going to make the upcoming cold feel much worse! Chicago hasn't had a day with a high temperature below freezing since back on Nov 28th! Chicago's never gone this deep into meteorological winter (Dec-Feb) w/o a high below 32! https://t.co/6pM1IH0UZL — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 13, 2024

Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the negative single digits — between 3-9 degrees below zero.

Light winds of about 15-20 miles per hour are expected today, with potential gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, said Petr. A wind chill advisory is also in effect as the wind chill dips to 20 or even 30 degrees below zero, according to weather officials.

A city snow plow clears the snow and slushy on Ogden Avenue in West Loop amid the winter storm on Jan. 12, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Residents can also expect some blowing and drifting snow from yesterday’s storm, which means slower traffic and slippery road conditions.

Because of the potential for slick and icy conditions, city officials urge Chicagoans to take precautions while traveling. The city has deployed more than 200 snow vehicles, including salt spreaders, to work on residential streets and ensure main roads are safe and passable for emergency vehicles, public transportation and other travelers. View the city’s snow fleet in real time here.

Blowing and drifting snow will continue in open areas today. Another quick hit of snow will deposit an inch or so of light, fluffy snow this evening, that will be blown around by continued strong west winds all night. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/b0gGLvQtBt — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 13, 2024

Chicagoans should avoid going outside over the next few days due to the potential risks of frostbite and hypothermia, according to weather officials. If you have to go outside, bundle up to protect your skin from the elements — face, ears and nose included, Kines said.

“One good thing is there’s no snowstorms headed our way in the near future,” Kines said.

The National Weather Service also recommends prepping your home for the cold weather to prevent frozen pipes. Read more about how to do that below.

Flights

A ground stop order was issued for O’Hare Airport early Friday morning, and a ground delay was in effect for much of the day, limiting incoming and outgoing flights.

More than 200 flights have been canceled at O’Hare Airport and 20 have been canceled at Midway as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Check flight cancellations here.

What To Know About Frostbite, Hypothermia

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns to watch for these signs of frostbite:

Redness or pain in the skin can be a sign frostbite is beginning.

Numbness.

White or grayish-yellow skin.

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy.

People experiencing symptoms of frostbite should immediately seek medical care, according to the CDC. If immediate medical care is not available, the person with signs of frostbite should be brought into a warm room as soon as possible, according to the agency.

People with signs of frostbite in their feet or toes should not walk, and people should not massage the frostbitten area or rub snow on it, as these actions can cause more damage, according to the CDC.

People should put the skin affected by frostbite in warm but not hot water; if warm water isn’t available, warm the skin with bodyheat, like by putting frostbitten fingers in an armpit, according to the CDC. More information about frostbite is available online.

Hypothermia symptoms:

Shivering.

Exhaustion or feeling very tired.

Confusion.

Fumbling hands.

Memory loss.

Slurred speech.

Drowsiness.

Bright, cold skin and very low energy in babies.

People showing signs of hypothermia should have their temperature taken; if it is below 95 degrees, they should seek immediate medical attention, according to the CDC.

If immediate medical care is not available, the people should get into a warm room or shelter, remove any wet clothing and warm the center of their body — their chest, neck, head and groin — with an electric blanket, according to the CDC.

People experiencing hypothermia who are conscious can also drink warm drinks, but they should not have alcohol, according to the CDC.

Once the person has warmed up, they should stay dry and keep their body wrapped in a warm blanket, and they should get medical care as soon as possible, according to the CDC.

More information about hypothermia is available online.

Chicago Warming Centers

People who need a safe space to warm up can go to a city warming center, which open when temperatures are at 32 degrees or below. They’re open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The locations:

Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.: This center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to connect people to emergency shelter.

South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

You can call 311 to find the warming center nearest to you. Older people can also go to one of the city’s 21 senior centers. Information about the senior centers is available online.

