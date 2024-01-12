CHICAGO — The city is offering a temporary extension on its 60-day limit at migrant shelters as the first round of evictions was set to collide with a dangerous cold stretch next week.

Migrants required to leave city shelters between Tuesday and Jan. 21 will now have until at least Jan. 22 to find another place to live, Brandie Knazze, commissioner of the Department of Family and Support Services, said at a Friday morning news conference.

The tail end of a winter storm that hit Chicago Friday is expected to see wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero from early Sunday through Wednesday, officials said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration introduced a 60-day limit on migrants living in temporary shelters in November in a bid to speed up resettlement efforts as thousands of asylum seekers arriving in Chicago outpace available shelter beds. The decision has left some volunteers worried migrants may end up living on the streets during Chicago’s coldest months.

“The weather is harsh right now, so we’re going to make some exceptions to the policy,” Johnson said. “We’re not evicting new arrivals out in the cold this winter.”

About 650 migrants face the new Jan. 22 deadline, Knazze said. Of that group, only 17 have received housing assistance. Others are in “some phase of the process,” Knazze said.

More than 7,800 migrants have received a 60-day notice, with close to 1,200 of those migrants connected to the city’s rental assistance program, Knazze said Friday.

Hundreds of newly arrived migrants seek warmth in CTA warming buses at the “landing zone” in the Near West Side as they await placement in a shelter on Jan. 8, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The city “paused” efforts last month to open more shelters, citing budget constraints, according to a briefing obtained by Capitol Fax.

Johnson would not answer questions Friday about the pause but said a lack of federal support is making the situation increasingly difficult.

Plans for city-run “base camps” using tent structures have been scrapped and are no longer being discussed, Johnson said.

“It’s well documented we haven’t opened a shelter since December,” Johnson said. “The outflow to resettle families have not been able to keep up with the influx. … Local government is not designed to handle this type of crisis.”

While police stations have been cleared, about 140 people are currently taking shelter in 10 CTA warming buses at the city’s landing zone for new arrivals, Johnson said.

Over 30,000 new arrivals have come to Chicago since busing began in August 2022, according to city records.

Johnson again criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for creating “chaos” in sending planes and buses of migrants to Chicago, and leaving Chicago officials with no other options beyond placing people either in “police stations on floors or buses.”

“This is an evolving crisis,” Johnson said. “My administration has been more prepared for this moment than I think anyone anticipated.”

