CHICAGO —It’s finally looking like winter in Chicago as a winter storm hit early Friday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of migrants are sleeping on CTA buses at the “landing zone” with little resources as they await placement in a shelter.

Heavy snow falls on Lincoln Square amid the snowstorm hitting Chicago on Jan. 12, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Erick Grangel, 15 from Venezuela, throws a football with CTA drivers on Jan. 8, 2024. Meanwhile, hundreds of newly arrived migrants seek warmth in CTA warming buses at the “landing zone” in the Near West Side as they await placement in a shelter on Jan. 8, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Hundreds of newly arrived migrants seek warmth in CTA warming buses at the “landing zone” in the Near West Side as they await placement in a shelter on Jan. 8, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Chicagoans are making a “pilgrimage” to the rat-shaped hole in Roscoe Village, near 1918 W. Roscoe St. Credit: Block Club Chicago/Leen Yassine

Jose Ayala trains his student Mikey DeLeon in the gym’s sparring ring. Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago

Mayra Cecilia Palafox of the MCA gives a bilingual tour to migrant children on Jan. 6, 2024. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

A girl draws the flag of Honduras. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Mayra Cecilia Palafox of the MCA reads a story by Faith Ringgold during a bilingual tour on Jan. 6, 2024. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

An aerial view of the traffic circle at Logan Boulevard and Milwaukee and Kedzie avenues in Logan Square on Jan. 4, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Nikko Washington poses in front of “Black Jesus,” which replaces Isaac Hayes with Michael Jordan as the subject of Hayes’ 1971 album cover for “Black Moses.” Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

Nikko Washington’s “How Things Came to Be.” Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

The state-funded migrant shelter opened at the old CVS at 2634 S. Pulaski Rd. in Little Village, as seen on Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

A shuttle bus picks up a passenger outside the Bally’s Casino Chicago in River North on Jan. 9, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

A billboard advertises a shuttle service outside of Furama Restaurant in Asia on Argyle to the Bally’s Casino Chicago on Jan. 9, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) shows off the map of the current CPD 8th District after a coalition of Southwest Side alderpeople and state officials gathered to call for an additional police district in the area on Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Ald. David Moore (17th) jokes with Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) as a coalition of Southwest Side alderpeople and state officials gathered to call for an additional police district in the area on Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The redevelopment of the former Six Corner Sears is near completion in Portage Park, as seen on Dec. 21, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Jake Paschen, executive vice president of development, looks over a second floor apartment. The redevelopment of the former Six Corner Sears is near completion in Portage Park, as seen on Dec. 21, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

A person carries an umbrella as rain and snow falls on Chicago’s Downtown on Jan. 9, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

