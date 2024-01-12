ROGERS PARK — Catwoman fans, unite! “Hellraiser” stans, take note! Oh, and lovers of challenging foreign films — heads up to you, too.

Whether your tastes favor highbrow art-house fare, lowbrow camp or classic horror flicks, a repertory film festival with an unlikely host likely offers something of interest. The Leather Archives & Museum recently announced the second edition of its Fetish Film Forum. It begins Jan. 20 with “Knife+Heart,” a 2018 French giallo, or slasher flick.

Coming off an inaugural run that began in March and became a surprise hit, this monthly series explores cinematic depictions of communities often poorly represented. That explains the unconventional host venue: The Leather Archives & Museum, 6418 N. Greenview Ave., “is dedicated to illustrating the history and preserving the culture of fetish, kink, leather, and BDSM,” said series programmer John McDevitt.

Credit: Provided/Fetish Film Forum

“When choosing the films, I had a bunch of guiding criteria,” McDevitt said. “I definitely wanted to incorporate art-house cinema that’s critically lauded and legitimately great, and I also wanted to explore pop-culture depictions” of sexual expressions that sit outside the mainstream.

Along with a guest presenter, McDevitt introduces each screening; the evening concludes with an optional post-show discussion. A good portion of the audience is eager to linger and talk, perhaps because “films with these themes can be problematic. Most depictions fall into a gray area,” McDevitt said.

The 2023 screenings averaged ticket sales of 100, and initially only about 10 people stuck around; by fall, roughly half of the audience remained to discuss the movie.

Credit: Provided/Fetish Film Forum

The 2024 roster comprises 13 films, including two double features during the Halloween and Christmas months, plus one shorts program in March.

The movies include “Elvira: Mistress of the Dark,” a 1988 horror comedy starring the Goth Queen of Camp, screening in April; “Sebastiane,” a 1976 experimental homoerotic drama directed by Derek Jarman, for June; the first two entries in Clive Barker’s “Hellraiser” series for October; and the one-two punch of Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns” in December.

February’s offering is Pedro Almodóvar’s 1989 “Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!,” which McDevitt called “a very twisted love story that contains a parody of a horror film, with a leatherman as the villain.” It launched the Hollywood career of Spanish heartthrob Antonio Banderas — and also sparked a lawsuit against the MPAA, which branded it with an X rating.

An Uptown resident and lifelong Chicagoan, McDevitt works as the community engagement manager at local nonprofit film organization Facets. Programming the Fetish Film Forum is a fun moonlighting project for McDevitt, which came about when they were doing research at the Leather Archives & Museum in 2022, they said.

The museum complex includes an auditorium, which McDevitt said got them thinking. They proposed that LA&M host a film series aimed at bringing together three communities: cinephiles, queer and trans folk and members of the fetish, kink, leather and BDSM tribes. With audience members including queer people of multiple generations, plus film buffs and college students, “we’ve created a space where we can all meet each other and get to know one another, and enjoy fantastic films together,” McDevitt said.

“The audiences at these screenings have been some of the most enthusiastic and vocal that I’ve ever experienced,” McDevitt said. “I’m a frequent moviegoer; my favorite places to see films are Facets, the Music Box and the Gene Siskel Film Center. And I just haven’t seen this level of engagement before. A lot of these screenings have kind of become almost interactive, without any direction.”

Tickets to the Fetish Film Forum cost $10 per screening ($8 for students and Leather Archives members). Admission to the double features is $15, and a season pass costs $100. More information is available on the Leather Archives & Museum website.

