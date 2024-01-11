ANDERSONVILLE — A studio where people can create personalized rugs and decorate ceramics made by local artists is coming to Andersonville.

Freestyle Ceramics and Tufting, 5127 N. Clark St., opens 1 p.m Friday, owner Erni Pun said. The business took over a Clark Street storefront that most recently held Crossroads Trading Co., a thrift shop that closed in 2020.

The studio will offer a variety of activities, including rug tufting, ceramics painting and art classes.

Pun founded Freestyle Ceramics and Tufting about a year and a half ago, with its first location at 2927 S. Archer Ave. in her home neighborhood of Bridgeport.

At first, the Bridgeport studio only offered ceramics painting, but Pun’s business took off when she introduced opportunities for customers to create their own rugs, she said.

“I’ve been living in Bridgeport for more than two decades, and I just wanted to bring more fun to the neighborhood,” Pun said. “Then the business expanded really quickly, so we wanted to branch out into another area.”

Freestyle Ceramics & Tufting, 5127 N. Clark St., opens this Friday. Credit: Block Club Chicago/Kayleigh Padar

The studio will be open to people of all ages Jan. 12. Credit: Block Club Chicago/Kayleigh Padar

A friend suggested Pun open a shop in Andersonville, and she immediately fell in love with the neighborhood because of its abundance of local artists and small businesses, she said.

A section of the Andersonville studio will be dedicated to locally made pottery pieces, which customers can buy and paint on-site. Pun was inspired to collaborate with local artists by the owners of Vase and Vessel, 5135 N. Clark St., who use a section of their shop to feature Andersonville creators, she said.

“I’m really excited to work with artists in the neighborhood and to provide semi-finished products that people can personalize with their own designs,” Pun said.

There are more than 100 colors of yarn to choose from when designing a rug at the studio, according to its website. Credit: Block Club Chicago/Kayleigh Padar

In addition to ceramics painting, customers can make rugs at the studio by using a tufting gun to weave yarn through a chunk of cloth. With more than 100 yarn colors to choose from, people can create almost any kind of rug they can imagine, Pun said.

“I’ve seen people create so many different designs already,” Pun said. “A few people made rugs with cartoon versions of their friends with their rings to celebrate engagements. Some people bring in pictures of their dogs and create designs of their pets. Personalized stuff like that makes the experience so meaningful for people.”

There’s also a private room within the studio where people can host parties or attend ceramics classes to learn to create their own pottery, Pun said.

Visitors can choose from a variety of colors while painting their ceramics in the studio. Credit: Block Club Chicago/Kayleigh Padar

The studio is open to people of all ages, but only those 14 years and older can create rugs because the process requires using some machinery, Pun said. People can schedule appointments online starting Jan. 13, but walk-ins are always welcome.

“We have such a long and brutal winter in Chicago, so I’m constantly trying to find places to have a good time with my friends and family,” Pun said. “If you go to a movie or go bowling, you’re focused on the activity, but at a place like this you can just hang out, do a little painting and have a good conversation.”

Freestyle Ceramics and Tufting will be open noon-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

